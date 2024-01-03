Hytone Texstyles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1
0.9
0.71
-0.06
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.26
-0.26
-0.26
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.2
-0.03
-0.88
-0.13
Other operating items
Operating
0.54
0.59
-0.43
-0.45
Capital expenditure
0.2
0
0.01
0.25
Free cash flow
0.74
0.59
-0.41
-0.2
Equity raised
-2.67
-5.4
-5.54
-5.74
Investing
0.51
1.19
2.17
0.6
Financing
1.46
1.4
-0.04
0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.03
-2.22
-3.82
-5.32
