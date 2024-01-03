iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hytone Texstyles Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hytone Texstyles Ltd

Hytone Texstyles Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1

0.9

0.71

-0.06

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.26

-0.26

-0.26

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.2

-0.03

-0.88

-0.13

Other operating items

Operating

0.54

0.59

-0.43

-0.45

Capital expenditure

0.2

0

0.01

0.25

Free cash flow

0.74

0.59

-0.41

-0.2

Equity raised

-2.67

-5.4

-5.54

-5.74

Investing

0.51

1.19

2.17

0.6

Financing

1.46

1.4

-0.04

0.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.03

-2.22

-3.82

-5.32

Hytone Texstyles Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hytone Texstyles Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.