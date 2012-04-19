iifl-logo-icon 1
IAG Glass Company Ltd Balance Sheet

4.59
(2.46%)
Apr 19, 2012

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

6.44

6.44

6.44

6.44

Preference Capital

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

Reserves

-124.2

-110.76

-90.54

-64.01

Net Worth

-111.26

-97.82

-77.6

-51.07

Minority Interest

Debt

83.27

83.58

85.36

81.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

5.01

5.01

5.01

5.01

Total Liabilities

-22.98

-9.23

12.77

35.27

Fixed Assets

80.49

80.49

80.49

80.33

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-103.48

-89.73

-67.79

-45.23

Inventories

11.13

11.13

11.54

16.57

Inventory Days

0

20,201.14

840.87

1,859.22

Sundry Debtors

20.72

20.72

20.83

26.12

Debtor Days

0

37,607.16

1,517.79

2,930.77

Other Current Assets

23.88

23.85

25.23

24.76

Sundry Creditors

-45.45

-45.13

-47.45

-47.64

Creditor Days

0

81,911.73

3,457.48

5,345.4

Other Current Liabilities

-113.76

-100.3

-77.94

-65.04

Cash

0.02

0.01

0.07

0.17

Total Assets

-22.96

-9.22

12.78

35.28

