IAG Glass Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
6.44
6.44
6.44
6.44
Preference Capital
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
Reserves
-124.2
-110.76
-90.54
-64.01
Net Worth
-111.26
-97.82
-77.6
-51.07
Minority Interest
Debt
83.27
83.58
85.36
81.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.01
5.01
5.01
5.01
Total Liabilities
-22.98
-9.23
12.77
35.27
Fixed Assets
80.49
80.49
80.49
80.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-103.48
-89.73
-67.79
-45.23
Inventories
11.13
11.13
11.54
16.57
Inventory Days
0
20,201.14
840.87
1,859.22
Sundry Debtors
20.72
20.72
20.83
26.12
Debtor Days
0
37,607.16
1,517.79
2,930.77
Other Current Assets
23.88
23.85
25.23
24.76
Sundry Creditors
-45.45
-45.13
-47.45
-47.64
Creditor Days
0
81,911.73
3,457.48
5,345.4
Other Current Liabilities
-113.76
-100.3
-77.94
-65.04
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.07
0.17
Total Assets
-22.96
-9.22
12.78
35.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.