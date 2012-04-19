iifl-logo-icon 1
IAG Glass Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.59
(2.46%)
Apr 19, 2012

QUICKLINKS FOR IAG Glass Company Ltd

IAG Glass Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-13.75

-20.21

-26.53

-10.25

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-13.74

-22

-22.66

-40.48

Other operating items

Operating

-27.49

-42.21

-49.19

-50.73

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.31

-0.06

Free cash flow

-27.49

-42.21

-49.51

-50.8

Equity raised

-221.52

-181.08

-128.01

-106.47

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

77.27

79.2

76.95

102.6

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-171.74

-144.1

-100.58

-54.68

