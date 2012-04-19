IAG Glass Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-13.75
-20.21
-26.53
-10.25
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-13.74
-22
-22.66
-40.48
Other operating items
Operating
-27.49
-42.21
-49.19
-50.73
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.31
-0.06
Free cash flow
-27.49
-42.21
-49.51
-50.8
Equity raised
-221.52
-181.08
-128.01
-106.47
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
77.27
79.2
76.95
102.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-171.74
-144.1
-100.58
-54.68
