IAG Glass Company Ltd Share Price

4.59
(2.46%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

IAG Glass Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Glass & Glass Products

Open

4.68

Prev. Close

4.48

Turnover(Lac.)

0.12

Day's High

4.68

Day's Low

4.26

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-207.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.96

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

IAG Glass Company Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

IAG Glass Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IAG Glass Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:42 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.36%

Non-Promoter- 0.72%

Institutions: 0.71%

Non-Institutions: 66.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IAG Glass Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

6.44

6.44

6.44

6.44

Preference Capital

6.5

6.5

6.5

6.5

Reserves

-124.2

-110.76

-90.54

-64.01

Net Worth

-111.26

-97.82

-77.6

-51.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0.2

5

3.25

yoy growth (%)

-100

-95.98

53.98

-66.05

Raw materials

0

-0.36

-4.98

-0.39

As % of sales

0

181.75

99.52

11.99

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.58

-0.71

-0.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-13.75

-20.21

-26.53

-10.25

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-13.74

-22

-22.66

-40.48

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-95.98

53.98

-66.05

Op profit growth

-84.05

-61.73

-46.98

-72.39

EBIT growth

-81.39

-71.98

-47.16

-72.54

Net profit growth

-33.53

-23.8

146.32

-65.7

No Record Found

IAG Glass Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Asahi India Glass Ltd

ASAHIINDIA

731.7

56.7217,787.6392.720.271,085.96104.15

Borosil Renewables Ltd

BORORENEW

547.6

07,149.912.620264.9466.68

Borosil Ltd

BOROLTD

414.25

70.694,949.1918.320273.8963.43

La Opala RG Ltd

LAOPALA

323.5

31.083,590.8524.063.0990.6173.55

Borosil Scientific Ltd

BOROSCI

174.25

45.981,549.037.69087.0444.79

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IAG Glass Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

V Joshi

Whole-time Director

N Champati

Whole-time Director

R Dosi

Independent Director

H Banerji

Independent Director

Mohammad Maroof

Independent Director

Pradip Roy

Company Secretary

Maimuna Rashida

Additional Director

Ruma Hussain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IAG Glass Company Ltd

Summary

Asahi Glass Company, Tokyo, promoted by IAG Company Ltd.,(formerly known as Indo-Asahi Glass Company) to revive Sodepore Glass, a sick unit, which went into liquidation. Under the technical guidance of Asahi Glass, the company started manufacturing sheet glass including thinner varieties of 1.1 mm thickness (substantial amounts of which are required by the defence and civil health services), as also for ophthalmic lenses and de-siliconised icon products. Asahi, Japan, holds a 39.76% stake in the company.The product range of the company was later widened to include tinted glass and figured glass of low fragility and exquisite designs of thicknesses of 2 mm and above in thickness. Further, the product-mix was improved to include rolled glass. IAGs sheet glass is known both in the Indian and international markets for its distortion-free surface. Its low-fragility figured glass (clear and tinted), with a blend of splendour, utility and sophistication, is a complement to modern living and an aid to house decor. The products are exported to Bangladesh, Srilanka, Mauritius, Yemen, and the Philippines, and to the highly competitive markets of Japan, Australia, France, Italy, etc. IAG was awarded a special export award by CAPEXIL for achieving the highest exports of flat glass in 1988-89 and 1993-94. In 1978, the company undertook to set up a 100% export-oriented ophthalmic lens project in collaboration with Asahi Glass Company, and another with Hanno Optical Glass Company, Japan, to
