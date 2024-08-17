SectorGlass & Glass Products
Open₹4.68
Prev. Close₹4.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.12
Day's High₹4.68
Day's Low₹4.26
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-207.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.96
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
6.44
6.44
6.44
6.44
Preference Capital
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
Reserves
-124.2
-110.76
-90.54
-64.01
Net Worth
-111.26
-97.82
-77.6
-51.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0.2
5
3.25
yoy growth (%)
-100
-95.98
53.98
-66.05
Raw materials
0
-0.36
-4.98
-0.39
As % of sales
0
181.75
99.52
11.99
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.58
-0.71
-0.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-13.75
-20.21
-26.53
-10.25
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-13.74
-22
-22.66
-40.48
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-95.98
53.98
-66.05
Op profit growth
-84.05
-61.73
-46.98
-72.39
EBIT growth
-81.39
-71.98
-47.16
-72.54
Net profit growth
-33.53
-23.8
146.32
-65.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Asahi India Glass Ltd
ASAHIINDIA
731.7
|56.72
|17,787.63
|92.72
|0.27
|1,085.96
|104.15
Borosil Renewables Ltd
BORORENEW
547.6
|0
|7,149.9
|12.62
|0
|264.94
|66.68
Borosil Ltd
BOROLTD
414.25
|70.69
|4,949.19
|18.32
|0
|273.89
|63.43
La Opala RG Ltd
LAOPALA
323.5
|31.08
|3,590.85
|24.06
|3.09
|90.61
|73.55
Borosil Scientific Ltd
BOROSCI
174.25
|45.98
|1,549.03
|7.69
|0
|87.04
|44.79
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
V Joshi
Whole-time Director
N Champati
Whole-time Director
R Dosi
Independent Director
H Banerji
Independent Director
Mohammad Maroof
Independent Director
Pradip Roy
Company Secretary
Maimuna Rashida
Additional Director
Ruma Hussain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IAG Glass Company Ltd
Summary
Asahi Glass Company, Tokyo, promoted by IAG Company Ltd.,(formerly known as Indo-Asahi Glass Company) to revive Sodepore Glass, a sick unit, which went into liquidation. Under the technical guidance of Asahi Glass, the company started manufacturing sheet glass including thinner varieties of 1.1 mm thickness (substantial amounts of which are required by the defence and civil health services), as also for ophthalmic lenses and de-siliconised icon products. Asahi, Japan, holds a 39.76% stake in the company.The product range of the company was later widened to include tinted glass and figured glass of low fragility and exquisite designs of thicknesses of 2 mm and above in thickness. Further, the product-mix was improved to include rolled glass. IAGs sheet glass is known both in the Indian and international markets for its distortion-free surface. Its low-fragility figured glass (clear and tinted), with a blend of splendour, utility and sophistication, is a complement to modern living and an aid to house decor. The products are exported to Bangladesh, Srilanka, Mauritius, Yemen, and the Philippines, and to the highly competitive markets of Japan, Australia, France, Italy, etc. IAG was awarded a special export award by CAPEXIL for achieving the highest exports of flat glass in 1988-89 and 1993-94. In 1978, the company undertook to set up a 100% export-oriented ophthalmic lens project in collaboration with Asahi Glass Company, and another with Hanno Optical Glass Company, Japan, to
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.