Summary

Asahi Glass Company, Tokyo, promoted by IAG Company Ltd.,(formerly known as Indo-Asahi Glass Company) to revive Sodepore Glass, a sick unit, which went into liquidation. Under the technical guidance of Asahi Glass, the company started manufacturing sheet glass including thinner varieties of 1.1 mm thickness (substantial amounts of which are required by the defence and civil health services), as also for ophthalmic lenses and de-siliconised icon products. Asahi, Japan, holds a 39.76% stake in the company.The product range of the company was later widened to include tinted glass and figured glass of low fragility and exquisite designs of thicknesses of 2 mm and above in thickness. Further, the product-mix was improved to include rolled glass. IAGs sheet glass is known both in the Indian and international markets for its distortion-free surface. Its low-fragility figured glass (clear and tinted), with a blend of splendour, utility and sophistication, is a complement to modern living and an aid to house decor. The products are exported to Bangladesh, Srilanka, Mauritius, Yemen, and the Philippines, and to the highly competitive markets of Japan, Australia, France, Italy, etc. IAG was awarded a special export award by CAPEXIL for achieving the highest exports of flat glass in 1988-89 and 1993-94. In 1978, the company undertook to set up a 100% export-oriented ophthalmic lens project in collaboration with Asahi Glass Company, and another with Hanno Optical Glass Company, Japan, to

