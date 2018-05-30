IAG Glass Company Ltd Management Discussions

MARKET OVERVIEW

Newer processes and materials, electronic form of business and geo-political events have caused volatility in commodity prices, consequently reset in their values.

Governments and Central Banks globally are working to balance interest rates and inflation, and have limited ability to use exchange rates for the purposes.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

The expected changes in the Manufacturing processes with emphasis on cheaper raw materials and other input casts will be the key to greater profitability.

The Company has aligned its policy on risk assessment in line with global approach and risk assessment reports are reviewed on regular intervals. The Company has adopted a focused approach towards risk management in the form of a corporate insurance program which has the goal of optimizing the financing of insurable risks by using a combination of risk retention and risk transfer. The program covers all potential risks relating to business operations of the Company at its various locations.

SEGMENT-WISE OR PRODUCT-WISE PERFORMANCE

The Company operates in a single segment, and therefore, there are no separate segment wise details to be provided.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has implemented a comprehensive system of internal controls and risk management systems for achieving operational efficiency, optimal utilization of resources, credible financial reporting and compliance with local laws. These controls are regularly reviewed by both internal and external agencies for its efficiency and effectiveness. Management information and reporting system for key operational activities form part of overall control mechanism.

The Company has retained the services of independent firms of professionals to function as # internal auditors and provide reports on various activities covering observations on adequacy of internal controls and their recommendations. Findings of internal audit reports and effectiveness of internal control measures are reviewed by top management and audit committee of the Board. During the year, internal audit team of Company performed audits of major operational areas of the Company and carried out elaborate checks and verification and shared their findings with top management for remediation of minor gaps wherever required.

ACCOUNTS OF THE COMPANY

The Company has prepared its annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2018 in accordance with Indian GAAP.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company recognizes that its success is deeply embedded in the success of its human capital. During 2017-2018, the Company continued to strengthen its HR processes in line with its objective of creating an inspired workforce. The employee engagement initiatives included placing greater emphasis on learning and development, launching leadership development programme, introducing internal communication, providing opportunities to staff to seek inspirational roles through internal job postings, streamlining the Performance Management System, making the compensation structure more competitive and streamlining the performance-link rewards and incentives.

The Company believes that learning is an ongoing process. Towards this end, the Company has built a training infrastructure which seeks to upgrade skill levels across grades and functions through a combination of in-house and external program me.

CORPORATE SUSTAINABILITY AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company constantly strives to meet and exceed expectations in terms of the quality of its business and services. The Company commits itself to ethical and sustainable operation and development of all business activities according to responsible care and its own code of conduct. Corporate Social Responsibility is an integral part of the Companys philosophy.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain statements under "Management Discussion & Analysis" describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be forward looking statement within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Although the expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results could materially differ from those expressed or implied, since the Companys operations are influenced by many external and internal factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any subsequent developments, information or events.