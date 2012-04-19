Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0.2
5
3.25
yoy growth (%)
-100
-95.98
53.98
-66.05
Raw materials
0
-0.36
-4.98
-0.39
As % of sales
0
181.75
99.52
11.99
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.58
-0.71
-0.69
As % of sales
0
292.59
14.24
21.28
Other costs
-0.13
-0.35
-2.2
-7.63
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
176.62
44.03
234.62
Operating profit
-0.17
-1.1
-2.89
-5.46
OPM
0
-550.96
-57.8
-167.9
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-13.6
-19.41
-23.66
-4.83
Other income
0.02
0.3
0.03
0.04
Profit before tax
-13.75
-20.21
-26.53
-10.25
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-13.75
-20.21
-26.53
-10.25
Exceptional items
0.31
0
0
-0.51
Net profit
-13.43
-20.21
-26.53
-10.77
yoy growth (%)
-33.53
-23.8
146.32
-65.7
NPM
0
-10,052.51
-529.62
-331.09
