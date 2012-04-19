iifl-logo-icon 1
IAG Glass Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.59
(2.46%)
Apr 19, 2012|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR IAG Glass Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0.2

5

3.25

yoy growth (%)

-100

-95.98

53.98

-66.05

Raw materials

0

-0.36

-4.98

-0.39

As % of sales

0

181.75

99.52

11.99

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.58

-0.71

-0.69

As % of sales

0

292.59

14.24

21.28

Other costs

-0.13

-0.35

-2.2

-7.63

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

176.62

44.03

234.62

Operating profit

-0.17

-1.1

-2.89

-5.46

OPM

0

-550.96

-57.8

-167.9

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-13.6

-19.41

-23.66

-4.83

Other income

0.02

0.3

0.03

0.04

Profit before tax

-13.75

-20.21

-26.53

-10.25

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-13.75

-20.21

-26.53

-10.25

Exceptional items

0.31

0

0

-0.51

Net profit

-13.43

-20.21

-26.53

-10.77

yoy growth (%)

-33.53

-23.8

146.32

-65.7

NPM

0

-10,052.51

-529.62

-331.09

IAG Glass Company Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IAG Glass Company Ltd

