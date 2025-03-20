The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICICI Prudential BSE Liquid Rate ETF - Growth stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICICI Prudential BSE Liquid Rate ETF - Growth is ₹1001.47 and ₹1001.66 as of 21 Mar ‘25