The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICICI Prudential S&P BSE Liquid Rate ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICICI Prudential S&P BSE Liquid Rate ETF is ₹970 and ₹1030 as of 06 Jan ‘25