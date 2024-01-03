Icon Facilitators Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.94
4.18
2.25
Net Worth
5.95
4.19
2.26
Minority Interest
Debt
2.47
3.72
2.89
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.42
7.91
5.15
Fixed Assets
0.69
0.35
0.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.52
0.49
0.43
Networking Capital
4.67
6.87
4.39
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.39
11.15
7.99
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.52
2.75
2.63
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.14
-0.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.14
-6.89
-6.16
Cash
2.53
0.2
0.02
Total Assets
8.41
7.91
5.15
