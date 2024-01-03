iifl-logo
Icon Facilitators Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

0.01

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

5.94

4.18

2.25

Net Worth

5.95

4.19

2.26

Minority Interest

Debt

2.47

3.72

2.89

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.42

7.91

5.15

Fixed Assets

0.69

0.35

0.31

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.52

0.49

0.43

Networking Capital

4.67

6.87

4.39

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.39

11.15

7.99

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.52

2.75

2.63

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.14

-0.07

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-9.14

-6.89

-6.16

Cash

2.53

0.2

0.02

Total Assets

8.41

7.91

5.15

