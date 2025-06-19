Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
0.01
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
5.94
4.18
2.25
Net Worth
5.95
4.19
2.26
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
82.7
|0
|87,322.73
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
117.15
|56.87
|16,000.91
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
360.4
|34.39
|15,575.04
|139.14
|0.68
|234.2
|50.61
Rites Ltd
RITES
281.05
|35.53
|13,507.37
|134.41
|3.13
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
56.7
|72.69
|7,837.47
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Dinesh Makhija
Executive Director
Pooja Makhija
Whole Time Director & CFO
Kapil Khera
Independent Director
Amit Katyal
Independent Director
Priyanka Puri Dhingra
Independent Director
Chandan Bellaney
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mamzuza Malia
C-28 2nd Flr,
Community Centre,
New Delhi - 110058
Tel: +91-74179 61616
Website: http://www.iconf.in
Email: catarun@iconf.in
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Icon Facilitators Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.