Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
82.7
|0
|87,322.73
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
117.15
|56.87
|16,000.91
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
360.4
|34.39
|15,575.04
|139.14
|0.68
|234.2
|50.61
Rites Ltd
RITES
281.05
|35.53
|13,507.37
|134.41
|3.13
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
56.7
|72.69
|7,837.47
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.