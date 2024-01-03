iifl-logo
Icon Facilitators Ltd Peer Comparison

ICON FACILITATORS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

82.7

087,322.7367.830507.7251.18

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

117.15

56.8716,000.91-47.290588.5786.16

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

360.4

34.3915,575.04139.140.68234.250.61

Rites Ltd

RITES

281.05

35.5313,507.37134.413.13586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

56.7

72.697,837.47-352.9204.97.62

Icon Facilitators Ltd: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

