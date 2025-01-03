IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.35
1.35
1.35
1.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.66
-5.5
-5.25
-4.87
Net Worth
-4.31
-4.15
-3.9
-3.52
Minority Interest
Debt
3.89
3.77
3.6
3.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.42
-0.38
-0.3
-0.24
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.43
-0.4
-0.31
-0.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.37
-0.31
-0.22
-0.16
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
-0.43
-0.4
-0.31
-0.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.