iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd Key Ratios

98.44
(4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

1.5

10.5

2.19

21.59

EBIT growth

1.5

10.53

2.2

21.68

Net profit growth

-39.62

36.72

173.43

30.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

50.04

-10.34

-4.29

-4.17

RoNW

1.78

6.58

18.88

3.14

RoA

27.54

-9.66

-3.23

-1.17

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-15.79

-26.16

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-15.79

-26.16

-19.13

-6.99

Book value per share

-235.33

-207.33

8.66

-59.33

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

1.37

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-270.87

-171.84

-94.95

-77.62

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.83

0.37

0.51

8.42

Net debt / equity

-0.92

-0.93

16.07

-3.51

Net debt / op. profit

-30.33

-27.49

-21.74

-33.28

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

IDream Film : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.