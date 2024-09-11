Summary

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd (formerly known as Softbpo Global Services Ltd) was incorporated in October, 1981 as a rental and leasing house primarily catering to the media industry. Later, the name of the Company was changed from Softbpo Global Services Limited to IDream Film Infrastructure Company Limited on 17th December 2009. Until FY 2002, the Company was engaged in Financial services and then it got diversified into software development in FY 2003. Presently, it is in the business of making, producing, exhibiting, distributing, renting, letting on hire and otherwise exploiting cinematography and television films & programmes and motion pictures of all kinds and of live & animated characters.

