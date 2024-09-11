Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹98.44
Prev. Close₹93.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹98.44
Day's Low₹98.44
52 Week's High₹98.44
52 Week's Low₹85.05
Book Value₹-294
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.48
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.35
1.35
1.35
1.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.66
-5.5
-5.25
-4.87
Net Worth
-4.31
-4.15
-3.9
-3.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.39
-0.31
-0.28
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
-0.11
-0.03
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
13.61
-0.51
9.22
EBIT growth
13.12
-1.35
8.89
Net profit growth
26.05
8.78
169.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0.04
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.01
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rahul Kate
Managing Director
Kalpana Shripal Morakhia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nirali Mehta
Independent Director
Paresh Shrikrishna Kadam
Independent Director
Dhiresh Kusheshwar Thakur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd
Summary
IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd (formerly known as Softbpo Global Services Ltd) was incorporated in October, 1981 as a rental and leasing house primarily catering to the media industry. Later, the name of the Company was changed from Softbpo Global Services Limited to IDream Film Infrastructure Company Limited on 17th December 2009. Until FY 2002, the Company was engaged in Financial services and then it got diversified into software development in FY 2003. Presently, it is in the business of making, producing, exhibiting, distributing, renting, letting on hire and otherwise exploiting cinematography and television films & programmes and motion pictures of all kinds and of live & animated characters.
Read More
The IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.44 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd is ₹1.48 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd is 0 and -0.33 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd is ₹85.05 and ₹98.44 as of 03 Jan ‘25
IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.02%, 3 Years at -3.13%, 1 Year at 5.17%, 6 Month at 10.24%, 3 Month at 4.99% and 1 Month at N/I%.
