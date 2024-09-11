iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd Share Price

98.44
(4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open98.44
  • Day's High98.44
  • 52 Wk High98.44
  • Prev. Close93.76
  • Day's Low98.44
  • 52 Wk Low 85.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-294
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.48
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

98.44

Prev. Close

93.76

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

98.44

Day's Low

98.44

52 Week's High

98.44

52 Week's Low

85.05

Book Value

-294

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.48

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2024

arrow

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.00%

Non-Promoter- 400.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.35

1.35

1.35

1.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.66

-5.5

-5.25

-4.87

Net Worth

-4.31

-4.15

-3.9

-3.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.39

-0.31

-0.28

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.06

-0.11

-0.03

-0.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

13.61

-0.51

9.22

EBIT growth

13.12

-1.35

8.89

Net profit growth

26.05

8.78

169.62

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0.04

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.01

0

0

View Annually Results

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rahul Kate

Managing Director

Kalpana Shripal Morakhia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nirali Mehta

Independent Director

Paresh Shrikrishna Kadam

Independent Director

Dhiresh Kusheshwar Thakur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd

Summary

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd (formerly known as Softbpo Global Services Ltd) was incorporated in October, 1981 as a rental and leasing house primarily catering to the media industry. Later, the name of the Company was changed from Softbpo Global Services Limited to IDream Film Infrastructure Company Limited on 17th December 2009. Until FY 2002, the Company was engaged in Financial services and then it got diversified into software development in FY 2003. Presently, it is in the business of making, producing, exhibiting, distributing, renting, letting on hire and otherwise exploiting cinematography and television films & programmes and motion pictures of all kinds and of live & animated characters.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd share price today?

The IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.44 today.

What is the Market Cap of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd is ₹1.48 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd is 0 and -0.33 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd is ₹85.05 and ₹98.44 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd?

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -2.02%, 3 Years at -3.13%, 1 Year at 5.17%, 6 Month at 10.24%, 3 Month at 4.99% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.