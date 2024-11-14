Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

SOFTBPO GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 4, 2024

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SOFTBPO GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 24 Apr 2024

SOFTBPO GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 With reference to our intimation dated April 24, 2024, with respect to Board Meeting scheduled today i.e. on Monday, May 06, 2024 for consideration of Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated), we would like to intimate that the proposed Board Meeting has been rescheduled and will be held on Friday, May 10, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company, in the said Board Meeting, amongst other matters, shall interalia consider and approve Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, May 10, 2024 Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024