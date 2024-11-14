iifl-logo-icon 1
IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd Board Meeting

98.44
(4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

IDream Film CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
SOFTBPO GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 4, 2024
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
SOFTBPO GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202424 Apr 2024
SOFTBPO GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 With reference to our intimation dated April 24, 2024, with respect to Board Meeting scheduled today i.e. on Monday, May 06, 2024 for consideration of Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated), we would like to intimate that the proposed Board Meeting has been rescheduled and will be held on Friday, May 10, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company, in the said Board Meeting, amongst other matters, shall interalia consider and approve Audited Financial Statements (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, May 10, 2024 Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
SOFTBPO GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Result (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 SOFTBPO GLOBAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter and Nine Month Ended December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

