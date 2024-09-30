|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|This is inform that the 43rd Annual General Meeting is proposed to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024. The Registrar of Member and Registrar of Share Transfer will remain closed from Tuesday, September 24, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) Proceedings of 43rd Annual General Meeting held on Monday, September 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
