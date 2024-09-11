iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd Company Summary

98.44
(4.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd Summary

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd (formerly known as Softbpo Global Services Ltd) was incorporated in October, 1981 as a rental and leasing house primarily catering to the media industry. Later, the name of the Company was changed from Softbpo Global Services Limited to IDream Film Infrastructure Company Limited on 17th December 2009. Until FY 2002, the Company was engaged in Financial services and then it got diversified into software development in FY 2003. Presently, it is in the business of making, producing, exhibiting, distributing, renting, letting on hire and otherwise exploiting cinematography and television films & programmes and motion pictures of all kinds and of live & animated characters.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.