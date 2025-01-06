IGC Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.3
-1.16
0.01
0.02
Depreciation
0
-0.16
-0.23
-0.1
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
3.54
-32.62
-0.05
-81.6
Other operating items
Operating
3.22
-33.95
-0.3
-81.69
Capital expenditure
0.01
-1.96
0.01
1.95
Free cash flow
3.23
-35.91
-0.29
-79.74
Equity raised
-0.6
1.73
1.74
1.71
Investing
0
0.02
0.17
0
Financing
4.01
-28.02
-0.14
-79.78
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.64
-62.17
1.48
-157.8
