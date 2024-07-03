SectorTrading
Open₹8.06
Prev. Close₹8.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹18.3
Day's High₹8.06
Day's Low₹8.06
52 Week's High₹24.75
52 Week's Low₹8.48
Book Value₹12.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)27.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.24
2.24
2.24
2.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.53
-1.14
-0.96
-0.61
Net Worth
0.71
1.1
1.28
1.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.03
0.02
0.52
49.22
yoy growth (%)
41.41
-95.77
-98.93
4,400.67
Raw materials
-0.03
-0.01
-0.48
-48.51
As % of sales
102.42
69.79
92.53
98.56
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.12
-0.13
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.3
-1.16
0.01
0.02
Depreciation
0
-0.16
-0.23
-0.1
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Working capital
3.54
-32.62
-0.05
-81.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
41.41
-95.77
-98.93
4,400.67
Op profit growth
-72.8
414.62
-164.12
1,398.61
EBIT growth
-73.58
-9,308.13
-94.86
1,173.18
Net profit growth
-73.53
27,201.19
-139.84
-14.03
Independent Director
Avani Savjibhai Godhaniya
Independent Director
Hemlata
Managing Director
Salman Mahibub Sayyad
Director
Ramesh Kumar
Non Executive Director
Ramesh Kumar Nayanmal Saraswat
Summary
IGC Industries Limited was incorporated as Maxwell Traders and Exporters Limited, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated August 26, 1980 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company changed its name to IGC Foils Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 19, 1998 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company name was again changed from IGC Foils Limited to IGC Industries Limited in September, 2016. The Companys products include all kinds of textiles viz cotton, silk, art silk, rayon, synthetic fibres, staple fibres, polyester, worsted, wool, hemp, yarn, cloth, linen, and other goods and merchandise whether textile felted, netted or looped. It deals in all types of ready- made garments, coverings, coated fabrics, textiles, hosiery, silk, merchandise of every kind and description and other production goods, articles and things that are made from or with cotton, nylon, silk, polyester, acrylics, wool, jute and other kinds of fiber by whatever name called or made under any process, whether natural or artificial and by mechanical or other means and all other such products of allied nature made thereof.During the year 2020, Company had changed its business activity by adding the activity of manufacturing and trading like Plastic, degradable bags, biodegradable bags and other environmentally friendly products etc. In year 2021, the Company dealt with Fabrics.
The IGC Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IGC Industries Ltd is ₹27.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IGC Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IGC Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IGC Industries Ltd is ₹8.48 and ₹24.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IGC Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -21.27%, 3 Years at -19.19%, 1 Year at -63.48%, 6 Month at -46.60%, 3 Month at -25.55% and 1 Month at -50.58%.
