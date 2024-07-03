iifl-logo-icon 1
IGC Industries Ltd Share Price

8.06
(-4.95%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:06:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.06
  • Day's High8.06
  • 52 Wk High24.75
  • Prev. Close8.48
  • Day's Low8.06
  • 52 Wk Low 8.48
  • Turnover (lac)18.3
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)27.98
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

IGC Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

8.06

Prev. Close

8.48

Turnover(Lac.)

18.3

Day's High

8.06

Day's Low

8.06

52 Week's High

24.75

52 Week's Low

8.48

Book Value

12.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

27.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

IGC Industries Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

29 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

IGC Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IGC Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 99.99%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IGC Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.24

2.24

2.24

2.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.53

-1.14

-0.96

-0.61

Net Worth

0.71

1.1

1.28

1.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.03

0.02

0.52

49.22

yoy growth (%)

41.41

-95.77

-98.93

4,400.67

Raw materials

-0.03

-0.01

-0.48

-48.51

As % of sales

102.42

69.79

92.53

98.56

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.12

-0.13

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.3

-1.16

0.01

0.02

Depreciation

0

-0.16

-0.23

-0.1

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Working capital

3.54

-32.62

-0.05

-81.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

41.41

-95.77

-98.93

4,400.67

Op profit growth

-72.8

414.62

-164.12

1,398.61

EBIT growth

-73.58

-9,308.13

-94.86

1,173.18

Net profit growth

-73.53

27,201.19

-139.84

-14.03

No Record Found

IGC Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IGC Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Avani Savjibhai Godhaniya

Independent Director

Hemlata

Managing Director

Salman Mahibub Sayyad

Director

Ramesh Kumar

Non Executive Director

Ramesh Kumar Nayanmal Saraswat

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IGC Industries Ltd

Summary

IGC Industries Limited was incorporated as Maxwell Traders and Exporters Limited, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated August 26, 1980 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company changed its name to IGC Foils Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 19, 1998 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company name was again changed from IGC Foils Limited to IGC Industries Limited in September, 2016. The Companys products include all kinds of textiles viz cotton, silk, art silk, rayon, synthetic fibres, staple fibres, polyester, worsted, wool, hemp, yarn, cloth, linen, and other goods and merchandise whether textile felted, netted or looped. It deals in all types of ready- made garments, coverings, coated fabrics, textiles, hosiery, silk, merchandise of every kind and description and other production goods, articles and things that are made from or with cotton, nylon, silk, polyester, acrylics, wool, jute and other kinds of fiber by whatever name called or made under any process, whether natural or artificial and by mechanical or other means and all other such products of allied nature made thereof.During the year 2020, Company had changed its business activity by adding the activity of manufacturing and trading like Plastic, degradable bags, biodegradable bags and other environmentally friendly products etc. In year 2021, the Company dealt with Fabrics.
Company FAQs

What is the IGC Industries Ltd share price today?

The IGC Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of IGC Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IGC Industries Ltd is ₹27.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IGC Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IGC Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.68 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IGC Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IGC Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IGC Industries Ltd is ₹8.48 and ₹24.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IGC Industries Ltd?

IGC Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -21.27%, 3 Years at -19.19%, 1 Year at -63.48%, 6 Month at -46.60%, 3 Month at -25.55% and 1 Month at -50.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IGC Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IGC Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

