Summary

IGC Industries Limited was incorporated as Maxwell Traders and Exporters Limited, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated August 26, 1980 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company changed its name to IGC Foils Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 19, 1998 issued by the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal. The Company name was again changed from IGC Foils Limited to IGC Industries Limited in September, 2016. The Companys products include all kinds of textiles viz cotton, silk, art silk, rayon, synthetic fibres, staple fibres, polyester, worsted, wool, hemp, yarn, cloth, linen, and other goods and merchandise whether textile felted, netted or looped. It deals in all types of ready- made garments, coverings, coated fabrics, textiles, hosiery, silk, merchandise of every kind and description and other production goods, articles and things that are made from or with cotton, nylon, silk, polyester, acrylics, wool, jute and other kinds of fiber by whatever name called or made under any process, whether natural or artificial and by mechanical or other means and all other such products of allied nature made thereof.During the year 2020, Company had changed its business activity by adding the activity of manufacturing and trading like Plastic, degradable bags, biodegradable bags and other environmentally friendly products etc. In year 2021, the Company dealt with Fabrics.

