Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of directors scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 7th January, 2025 agenda item is attached IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To discuss and take final decision on acquisition of equity shares of M/s CNX Corporation Limited (CCL), from the existing shareholders of CCL, on which the Board of Directors has given their initial approval in its meeting held on 9th December 2024, the board will decide the no. of shares to be acquire, price of acquisition, mode of payment consideration etc. and other terms and conditions for acquisition of Eq. Shares of CCL subject to the due diligence and valuation reports in its meeting. 2. To take on records the valuation repots, due-diligence reports, Compliance Certificate/Pricing Certificate etc. as required for above stated matter and agendas. 3. To discuss and approve the proposal for offer, Issue, and allot Equity Shares of the company on a Preferential Basis to the shareholders of M/s CNX Corporation Limited (CCL) for consideration other than cash (share swap), which will be (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/01/2025) Outcome of board meeting dated 09.01.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)

Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 29 Nov 2024

IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Proposal for the Swapping of Shares with CNX Corporation Limited: 2. Authorization to Execute the Transaction 3. Any Other matter Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 09th December, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting and Right Issue Committee held today i.e. on Friday, 22nd November, 2024

Board Meeting 17 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half yearly and quarter ended 30th September 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on 17th October, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.10.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting Intimation IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Adjournment of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/10/2024) Outcome of the Adjourned Board Meeting and Rights Issue Committee Meeting held on 15th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Draft Notice of Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024 2. To fix date time and venue for conducting the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 3. To appoint Mr. Ramesh Kumar (DIN: 10279428) as a Director of the Company subject to the approval of shareholder in the ensuing Annual general meeting. 4. To appoint Mr. Ramesh Kumar Nayanmal Saraswat (DIN: 08155408) as a Director of the Company subject to the approval of shareholder in the ensuing Annual general meeting. 5. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 05th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Receipt of request for reclassification of the Promoter of the Company to the Public Category in accordance with the provisions of Regulation 31A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; 2. Change of Registered office of the Company; 3. Proposal to Raise Fund through Right Issue Basis; 4. Appointment of Director; 5. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 08th August, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 11 Jul 2024

IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The proposal of investment in Equity Shares of M/s. CNX Corporation Limited up to 90% of its paid up share capital of the company via purchase or acquisition of securities from existing shareholders of the M/s. CNX Corporation Limited (CCL); 2. To discuss and approve the proposal for fund raising through Issue of Equity Shares by way of permissible mode by the company; 3. To approve appointment of requisite Consultants/Valuer professional required for the purpose of abovementioned investment & fund Raising; 4. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; 5. To discuss and approve the appointment of a new Executive Director for the Company; 6. any other business with the permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on July 16, 2024 Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/07/2024) Revised Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter Ended 30th June, 2024 as BSE raised a Query (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The agenda of the meeting is to discuss and approve the change of the companys registered office address as well as corporate office. The details of the proposed address change will be discussed and if approved will be communicated to you in due course. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th June, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/06/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 11 May 2024

IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) The proposal of investment in Equity Shares of M/s. CNX Corporation Limited via purchase or acquisition of securities from existing shareholders of the M/s. CNX Corporation Limited (CCL); (ii) To discuss and approve the proposal for fund raising through Issue of Equity Shares by way of permissible mode (Preferential/right issue) by the company; (iii) Approve appointment of requisite Consultants/practicing professional required for the purpose of abovementioned investment & fund Raising; (iv) Authorise Managing Director & Executive Directors to discuss deal & negotiate for investment in Equity Shares of M/s. CNX Corporation Limited (CCL) and to constitute a committee for the same; Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of The Company Held On Today I.E. 17.05.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024; 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting Held on April 22, 2024. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 Submission of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/04/2024) Submission of Newspaper Clipping for Audited Financial Statement for the Year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 9 Apr 2024

IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Ms. Supriya Dilip Gaikwad as an Executive Director and CFO of the Company. 2. Resignation of Mr. Jayalal Rajaram Pathak as a Director of the Company. 3. Discussion on Change in Registered office of the Company within the Local Limited. 4. Discussion in the Matter of Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company. 5. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson Outcome of Board Meeting dated 16th April, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/04/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2024 18 Mar 2024

IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Mr. Salman Mahibub Sayyad as a Managing Director of the Company. 2. Discussion on appointment of New CFO for the Company. 3. Resignation of Managing Directors Mrs. Prachi Rajesh Marwah and CFO from the Board of Director. 4. To consider and evaluate proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of Equity shares and/or Swapping of other company shares under business proposal in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 through preferential basis to non-promoter group; subject to all such regulatory /statutory approvals as may be required. 5. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 26th March, 2024 Resignation of Managing Director Mrs. Prachi Rajesh Marwah Resignation of Chief Financial Officer Appointment of Mr. Salman Mahibub Sayyad as a Managing Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.03.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Resignation of Directors from the Board of Director. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 07th March, 2024 Resignation of Mr. Vishal Jagannath Sonawane and Mr. Vinod Kacharu Mokal as an Independent Director of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/03/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 1 Mar 2024

IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of New Director in the Board of Director. 2. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 04th March, 2024 Appointment of Ms. Avani Savjibhai Godhaniya and Ms. Hemlata as an Independent Director of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.03.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024

IGC Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023; 2. Discussion on Appointment of Whole Time Company Secretary. 3. Any other business with the permission of Chairperson Outcome of Board Meeting held today 14th February 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) Revised Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter Ended 31st December, 2023 as query raised from BSE Team (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/03/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024