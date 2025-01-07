iifl-logo-icon 1
IGC Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.66
(-4.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:56:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.03

0.02

0.52

49.22

yoy growth (%)

41.41

-95.77

-98.93

4,400.67

Raw materials

-0.03

-0.01

-0.48

-48.51

As % of sales

102.42

69.79

92.53

98.56

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.12

-0.13

-0.1

As % of sales

405.16

556.55

25.19

0.2

Other costs

-0.19

-1.05

-0.13

-0.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

605.03

4,739.95

25.49

0.51

Operating profit

-0.31

-1.17

-0.22

0.35

OPM

-1,012.62

-5,266.3

-43.22

0.72

Depreciation

0

-0.16

-0.23

-0.1

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.21

Other income

0.01

0.17

0.47

2.32

Profit before tax

-0.3

-1.16

0.01

0.02

Taxes

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax rate

0.11

0

-135.68

-60.69

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.3

-1.16

0

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.3

-1.16

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

-73.53

27,201.19

-139.84

-14.03

NPM

-983.62

-5,256.8

-0.81

0.02

