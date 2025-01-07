Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.03
0.02
0.52
49.22
yoy growth (%)
41.41
-95.77
-98.93
4,400.67
Raw materials
-0.03
-0.01
-0.48
-48.51
As % of sales
102.42
69.79
92.53
98.56
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.12
-0.13
-0.1
As % of sales
405.16
556.55
25.19
0.2
Other costs
-0.19
-1.05
-0.13
-0.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
605.03
4,739.95
25.49
0.51
Operating profit
-0.31
-1.17
-0.22
0.35
OPM
-1,012.62
-5,266.3
-43.22
0.72
Depreciation
0
-0.16
-0.23
-0.1
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.21
Other income
0.01
0.17
0.47
2.32
Profit before tax
-0.3
-1.16
0.01
0.02
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax rate
0.11
0
-135.68
-60.69
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.3
-1.16
0
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.3
-1.16
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
-73.53
27,201.19
-139.84
-14.03
NPM
-983.62
-5,256.8
-0.81
0.02
