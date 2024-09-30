iifl-logo-icon 1
IGC Industries Ltd AGM

IGC Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 In terms of Regulation 30 and Part - B of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we are enclosing herewith the summary of proceeding of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday 30th September, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. through two way video conferencing (VC) / other Audio - Visual Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) We hereby submit the Scrutinizer report for 43rd AGM of the Company held on 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)
AGM15 Feb 202422 Jan 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting dated January 22, 2024 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, February 15th, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) Notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of IGC Industries Limited to be Held on Thursday, February 15th, 2024 at 03.00 P.M. IST Through Video Conferencing (VC) or other audio visual means (OAVM) Book Closure Intimation for Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 15th February, 2024 Outcome of 42nd Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2022-2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/02/2024) Outcome of Scrutinizer Report for Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024)

