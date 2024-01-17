|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|17 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|BookCloser
|22 Jan 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|Notice of 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of IGC Industries Limited to be Held on Thursday, February 15th, 2024 at 03.00 P.M. IST Through Video Conferencing (VC) or other audio visual means (OAVM) Book Closure Intimation for Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 15th February, 2024
