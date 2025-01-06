Incon Engineers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.78
-0.23
0.05
-0.27
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.3
-0.05
0.01
-0.14
Other operating items
Operating
3.06
-0.3
0.03
-0.44
Capital expenditure
0.02
0.01
0
0
Free cash flow
3.08
-0.29
0.03
-0.44
Equity raised
-11.21
-10.64
-10.62
-10.08
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
2
0.25
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-6.13
-10.69
-10.58
-10.52
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.