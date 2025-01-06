Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.46
0.21
0.88
0.17
yoy growth (%)
1,055.21
-75.8
394.5
-65.22
Raw materials
-0.98
0.02
-0.28
-0.02
As % of sales
40.14
11.77
32.34
11.87
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.28
-0.3
-0.29
As % of sales
10.73
132.01
34.35
166.82
Other costs
-0.47
-0.29
-0.3
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.42
136.53
34.78
114.5
Operating profit
0.73
-0.33
-0.01
-0.34
OPM
29.69
-156.76
-1.47
-193.2
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
-0.07
0
0
0
Other income
0.15
0.12
0.09
0.1
Profit before tax
0.78
-0.23
0.05
-0.27
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.78
-0.23
0.05
-0.27
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.78
-0.23
0.05
-0.27
yoy growth (%)
-432.69
-550.75
-119.13
70.95
NPM
31.92
-110.86
5.94
-153.72
