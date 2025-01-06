iifl-logo-icon 1
Incon Engineers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

14.4
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.46

0.21

0.88

0.17

yoy growth (%)

1,055.21

-75.8

394.5

-65.22

Raw materials

-0.98

0.02

-0.28

-0.02

As % of sales

40.14

11.77

32.34

11.87

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.28

-0.3

-0.29

As % of sales

10.73

132.01

34.35

166.82

Other costs

-0.47

-0.29

-0.3

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.42

136.53

34.78

114.5

Operating profit

0.73

-0.33

-0.01

-0.34

OPM

29.69

-156.76

-1.47

-193.2

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Interest expense

-0.07

0

0

0

Other income

0.15

0.12

0.09

0.1

Profit before tax

0.78

-0.23

0.05

-0.27

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.78

-0.23

0.05

-0.27

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.78

-0.23

0.05

-0.27

yoy growth (%)

-432.69

-550.75

-119.13

70.95

NPM

31.92

-110.86

5.94

-153.72

