Summary

Incon Engineers Ltd was incorporated in February, 1970 as a Private Company. Promoted by the late G S Chowdhury, a renowned engineer and scientist, the Company was converted into a Public Company in Oct.94. At present the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Chemical process equipment and agricultural Equipment. Over the years, it has expanded the activities into manufacturing and execution of turnkey projects for gas plants and welding electrode manufacturing plants. Incon Engineers are world leaders in the field of Low and Sub-Micron Grinding and Classification of powders. The Company emerged as a world leader in the area of Ultra-fine Grinding of powders, manufacturing Fluid Energy Mills. The Mills achieved were recognized for cost effective grinding solutions through improved design, ensuring consistent product quality, minimal product loss and optimum energy consumption. It has design and manufacturing capability in the area of Industrial and Medical Gas Manufacturing.Fluid Energy Systems (FES), a sole proprietorship firm owned by Sreedhar Choudhury, was acquired by the company, to increase its manufacturing capabilities and to reduce the implementing time of setting up a new project. FES was into manufacturing fluid energy mills, chemical process equipment, gas plants, etc.Thereafter in 1995-96, the Company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification project involving the expansion of its present manufacturing base to increase its activity in the existi

