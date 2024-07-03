iifl-logo-icon 1
Incon Engineers Ltd Share Price

14.4
(0.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open14.4
  • Day's High14.4
  • 52 Wk High24.76
  • Prev. Close14.4
  • Day's Low14.4
  • 52 Wk Low 12.51
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.63
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.24
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Incon Engineers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Incon Engineers Ltd Corporate Action

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Incon Engineers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Incon Engineers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.34%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 33.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Incon Engineers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.71

5.71

5.71

5.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.66

-5.18

-4.82

-4.82

Net Worth

0.04

0.53

0.89

0.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.46

0.21

0.88

0.17

yoy growth (%)

1,055.21

-75.8

394.5

-65.22

Raw materials

-0.98

0.02

-0.28

-0.02

As % of sales

40.14

11.77

32.34

11.87

Employee costs

-0.26

-0.28

-0.3

-0.29

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.78

-0.23

0.05

-0.27

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.3

-0.05

0.01

-0.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1,055.21

-75.8

394.5

-65.22

Op profit growth

-318.81

2,469.17

-96.22

69.12

EBIT growth

-470.53

-532.95

-119.69

70.73

Net profit growth

-432.69

-550.75

-119.13

70.95

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Incon Engineers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Incon Engineers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sreedhar Chowdhury

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S Manohar Raju

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

A Subba Rao

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

B Neeta Kumari

Chief Finance Officer & CS

D Manoranjani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Incon Engineers Ltd

Summary

Incon Engineers Ltd was incorporated in February, 1970 as a Private Company. Promoted by the late G S Chowdhury, a renowned engineer and scientist, the Company was converted into a Public Company in Oct.94. At present the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Chemical process equipment and agricultural Equipment. Over the years, it has expanded the activities into manufacturing and execution of turnkey projects for gas plants and welding electrode manufacturing plants. Incon Engineers are world leaders in the field of Low and Sub-Micron Grinding and Classification of powders. The Company emerged as a world leader in the area of Ultra-fine Grinding of powders, manufacturing Fluid Energy Mills. The Mills achieved were recognized for cost effective grinding solutions through improved design, ensuring consistent product quality, minimal product loss and optimum energy consumption. It has design and manufacturing capability in the area of Industrial and Medical Gas Manufacturing.Fluid Energy Systems (FES), a sole proprietorship firm owned by Sreedhar Choudhury, was acquired by the company, to increase its manufacturing capabilities and to reduce the implementing time of setting up a new project. FES was into manufacturing fluid energy mills, chemical process equipment, gas plants, etc.Thereafter in 1995-96, the Company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification project involving the expansion of its present manufacturing base to increase its activity in the existi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Incon Engineers Ltd share price today?

The Incon Engineers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Incon Engineers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Incon Engineers Ltd is ₹6.24 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Incon Engineers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Incon Engineers Ltd is 0 and -3.96 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Incon Engineers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Incon Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Incon Engineers Ltd is ₹12.51 and ₹24.76 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Incon Engineers Ltd?

Incon Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.80%, 3 Years at -16.06%, 1 Year at 2.13%, 6 Month at -7.51%, 3 Month at -20.92% and 1 Month at -9.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Incon Engineers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Incon Engineers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.34 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 33.64 %

