SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹14.4
Prev. Close₹14.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹14.4
Day's Low₹14.4
52 Week's High₹24.76
52 Week's Low₹12.51
Book Value₹-3.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.71
5.71
5.71
5.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.66
-5.18
-4.82
-4.82
Net Worth
0.04
0.53
0.89
0.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.46
0.21
0.88
0.17
yoy growth (%)
1,055.21
-75.8
394.5
-65.22
Raw materials
-0.98
0.02
-0.28
-0.02
As % of sales
40.14
11.77
32.34
11.87
Employee costs
-0.26
-0.28
-0.3
-0.29
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.78
-0.23
0.05
-0.27
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.3
-0.05
0.01
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1,055.21
-75.8
394.5
-65.22
Op profit growth
-318.81
2,469.17
-96.22
69.12
EBIT growth
-470.53
-532.95
-119.69
70.73
Net profit growth
-432.69
-550.75
-119.13
70.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sreedhar Chowdhury
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S Manohar Raju
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
A Subba Rao
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
B Neeta Kumari
Chief Finance Officer & CS
D Manoranjani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Incon Engineers Ltd
Summary
Incon Engineers Ltd was incorporated in February, 1970 as a Private Company. Promoted by the late G S Chowdhury, a renowned engineer and scientist, the Company was converted into a Public Company in Oct.94. At present the Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Chemical process equipment and agricultural Equipment. Over the years, it has expanded the activities into manufacturing and execution of turnkey projects for gas plants and welding electrode manufacturing plants. Incon Engineers are world leaders in the field of Low and Sub-Micron Grinding and Classification of powders. The Company emerged as a world leader in the area of Ultra-fine Grinding of powders, manufacturing Fluid Energy Mills. The Mills achieved were recognized for cost effective grinding solutions through improved design, ensuring consistent product quality, minimal product loss and optimum energy consumption. It has design and manufacturing capability in the area of Industrial and Medical Gas Manufacturing.Fluid Energy Systems (FES), a sole proprietorship firm owned by Sreedhar Choudhury, was acquired by the company, to increase its manufacturing capabilities and to reduce the implementing time of setting up a new project. FES was into manufacturing fluid energy mills, chemical process equipment, gas plants, etc.Thereafter in 1995-96, the Company undertook an expansion-cum-diversification project involving the expansion of its present manufacturing base to increase its activity in the existi
Read More
The Incon Engineers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹14.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Incon Engineers Ltd is ₹6.24 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Incon Engineers Ltd is 0 and -3.96 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Incon Engineers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Incon Engineers Ltd is ₹12.51 and ₹24.76 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Incon Engineers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.80%, 3 Years at -16.06%, 1 Year at 2.13%, 6 Month at -7.51%, 3 Month at -20.92% and 1 Month at -9.89%.
