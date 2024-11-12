iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Incon Engineers Ltd Board Meeting

14.99
(-0.07%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Incon Engineers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
INCON ENGINEERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
INCON ENGINEERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended June 30th 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202410 May 2024
INCON ENGINEERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ending March 312024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
INCON ENGINEERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Incon Engineers: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Incon Engineers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.