|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|24 Oct 2024
|INCON ENGINEERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|INCON ENGINEERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended June 30th 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|INCON ENGINEERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ending March 312024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|INCON ENGINEERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 Board Meeting Outcome for Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.