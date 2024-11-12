Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 24 Oct 2024

INCON ENGINEERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.09.2024 Outcome Of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

INCON ENGINEERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended June 30th 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 10 May 2024

INCON ENGINEERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ending March 312024 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024