Ind Bank Housing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-130.57
-129.88
-129.32
-129.19
Net Worth
-120.57
-119.88
-119.32
-119.19
Minority Interest
Debt
129
129
129
129
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.43
9.12
9.68
9.81
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.38
4.15
4.6
4.44
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.89
5.29
5.21
5.16
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.12
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.51
-1.14
-0.61
-0.6
Cash
4.04
4.96
5.07
5.36
Total Assets
8.43
9.12
9.68
9.81
