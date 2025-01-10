iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind Bank Housing Ltd Balance Sheet

48.5
(-1.24%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-130.57

-129.88

-129.32

-129.19

Net Worth

-120.57

-119.88

-119.32

-119.19

Minority Interest

Debt

129

129

129

129

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.43

9.12

9.68

9.81

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.38

4.15

4.6

4.44

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

4.89

5.29

5.21

5.16

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.12

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.51

-1.14

-0.61

-0.6

Cash

4.04

4.96

5.07

5.36

Total Assets

8.43

9.12

9.68

9.81

