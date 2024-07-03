SectorFinance
Open₹47.6
Prev. Close₹50.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.32
Day's High₹51.5
Day's Low₹47.6
52 Week's High₹87.9
52 Week's Low₹35
Book Value₹-120.76
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-130.57
-129.88
-129.32
-129.19
Net Worth
-120.57
-119.88
-119.32
-119.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.19
-0.46
-1.21
4.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
V. Hari Babu,
Nominee
Sunil Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
T R Chandrasekaran
Independent Non Exe. Director
Padma Sridharan
Independent Non Exe. Director
G R Sundaravadivel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Krishnan
Nominee
Shiv Bajrang Singh
Nominee
A Sivasankar
Independent Non Exe. Director
V Rajalakshmi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ind Bank Housing Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 28 Jan.91, Ind Bank Housing Limited (IBHL) commenced business on 5 Feb.91 in providing long-term finance to individuals and companies to construct or purchase residential premises in India. IBHL has been promoted jointly by Indian Bank (with a 51% equity participation) and HUDCO (with a 25% equity participation). In Oct.91, IBHL came out with a public issue of 24 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 2.4 cr. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance the disbursement of housing loans to the extent of Rs 100 cr. It has established branches in major cities like Madras, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Pondicherry, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Bangalore, Vishakapatnam, etc, and has a total of 14 branches.During the year 2000, your company has sanctioned Rs.3.57 crores for 350 units of the Golden Jubilee Special Rural Housing Scheme formulated by National Housing Bank inorder to ameliorate the living conditions of the rural population.During the financial year ended 31st March 2001, Company sanctioned fresh housing loans to the tune of Rs.0.13 crores for construction/purchase of housing units. The cumulative position of loans sanctioned by the Company at the end of 31st March 2001 amounted to Rs.269.08 crores.However, due to slackness in real estate sector, the company ran into rough weather from the year 2000 with mouting NPAs. The company stopped fresh lending and decided to concentrate on recovery of existing loans. However, due to changes in market cond
The Ind Bank Housing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ind Bank Housing Ltd is ₹51.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ind Bank Housing Ltd is 0 and -0.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ind Bank Housing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ind Bank Housing Ltd is ₹35 and ₹87.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ind Bank Housing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.58%, 3 Years at 22.62%, 1 Year at 33.71%, 6 Month at -24.89%, 3 Month at 0.22% and 1 Month at 0.26%.
