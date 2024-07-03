Summary

Incorporated on 28 Jan.91, Ind Bank Housing Limited (IBHL) commenced business on 5 Feb.91 in providing long-term finance to individuals and companies to construct or purchase residential premises in India. IBHL has been promoted jointly by Indian Bank (with a 51% equity participation) and HUDCO (with a 25% equity participation). In Oct.91, IBHL came out with a public issue of 24 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 2.4 cr. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance the disbursement of housing loans to the extent of Rs 100 cr. It has established branches in major cities like Madras, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Pondicherry, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Bangalore, Vishakapatnam, etc, and has a total of 14 branches.During the year 2000, your company has sanctioned Rs.3.57 crores for 350 units of the Golden Jubilee Special Rural Housing Scheme formulated by National Housing Bank inorder to ameliorate the living conditions of the rural population.During the financial year ended 31st March 2001, Company sanctioned fresh housing loans to the tune of Rs.0.13 crores for construction/purchase of housing units. The cumulative position of loans sanctioned by the Company at the end of 31st March 2001 amounted to Rs.269.08 crores.However, due to slackness in real estate sector, the company ran into rough weather from the year 2000 with mouting NPAs. The company stopped fresh lending and decided to concentrate on recovery of existing loans. However, due to changes in market cond

Read More