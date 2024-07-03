iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind Bank Housing Ltd Share Price

51.49
(1.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:45:00 AM

  • Open47.6
  • Day's High51.5
  • 52 Wk High87.9
  • Prev. Close50.61
  • Day's Low47.6
  • 52 Wk Low 35
  • Turnover (lac)0.32
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-120.76
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.49
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ind Bank Housing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Ind Bank Housing Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Ind Bank Housing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ind Bank Housing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:56 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.00%

Non-Promoter- 25.00%

Institutions: 25.00%

Non-Institutions: 23.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ind Bank Housing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-130.57

-129.88

-129.32

-129.19

Net Worth

-120.57

-119.88

-119.32

-119.19

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.19

-0.46

-1.21

4.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Ind Bank Housing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ind Bank Housing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

V. Hari Babu,

Nominee

Sunil Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

T R Chandrasekaran

Independent Non Exe. Director

Padma Sridharan

Independent Non Exe. Director

G R Sundaravadivel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Krishnan

Nominee

Shiv Bajrang Singh

Nominee

A Sivasankar

Independent Non Exe. Director

V Rajalakshmi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ind Bank Housing Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 28 Jan.91, Ind Bank Housing Limited (IBHL) commenced business on 5 Feb.91 in providing long-term finance to individuals and companies to construct or purchase residential premises in India. IBHL has been promoted jointly by Indian Bank (with a 51% equity participation) and HUDCO (with a 25% equity participation). In Oct.91, IBHL came out with a public issue of 24 lac equity shares at par aggregating Rs 2.4 cr. The proceeds of the issue were utilised to part-finance the disbursement of housing loans to the extent of Rs 100 cr. It has established branches in major cities like Madras, Coimbatore, Madurai, Thanjavur, Pondicherry, Hyderabad, Mangalore, Bangalore, Vishakapatnam, etc, and has a total of 14 branches.During the year 2000, your company has sanctioned Rs.3.57 crores for 350 units of the Golden Jubilee Special Rural Housing Scheme formulated by National Housing Bank inorder to ameliorate the living conditions of the rural population.During the financial year ended 31st March 2001, Company sanctioned fresh housing loans to the tune of Rs.0.13 crores for construction/purchase of housing units. The cumulative position of loans sanctioned by the Company at the end of 31st March 2001 amounted to Rs.269.08 crores.However, due to slackness in real estate sector, the company ran into rough weather from the year 2000 with mouting NPAs. The company stopped fresh lending and decided to concentrate on recovery of existing loans. However, due to changes in market cond
Company FAQs

What is the Ind Bank Housing Ltd share price today?

The Ind Bank Housing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ind Bank Housing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ind Bank Housing Ltd is ₹51.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ind Bank Housing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ind Bank Housing Ltd is 0 and -0.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ind Bank Housing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ind Bank Housing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ind Bank Housing Ltd is ₹35 and ₹87.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ind Bank Housing Ltd?

Ind Bank Housing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.58%, 3 Years at 22.62%, 1 Year at 33.71%, 6 Month at -24.89%, 3 Month at 0.22% and 1 Month at 0.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ind Bank Housing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ind Bank Housing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.00 %
Institutions - 25.00 %
Public - 24.00 %

