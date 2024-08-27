iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind Bank Housing Ltd AGM

46.89
(3.42%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Ind Bank Housing CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Sep 202417 Aug 2024
OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING Sir we herewith enclose Annual report for the financial year 2023-24 of Ind Bank Housing limited (under Sec 34(1) of SEBI LODR) With regards S Krishnan company Secretary and Compliance Officer Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Ind Bank Housing Ltd (IBHL) was held on Wednesday, 18th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024) Sir Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirement )Regulations 2015 the details of Voting results of our AGM held on 18.09.2024 along with Scrutiniser report from PCs M/S SP & NP Associates Please take it on record With regards CS S Krishnan A31339 Company secretary and Compliance Officer Ind bank Housing Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)

