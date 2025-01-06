iifl-logo-icon 1
Ind Bank Housing Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48.2
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025

Ind Bank Housing FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.19

-0.46

-1.21

4.45

Other operating items

Operating

-0.19

-0.46

-1.21

4.45

Capital expenditure

0.08

0

0.01

-0.09

Free cash flow

-0.11

-0.46

-1.2

4.36

Equity raised

-258.19

-260.88

-265.54

-256.08

Investing

0

-0.01

-0.03

0.02

Financing

258

258

258.85

12.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-0.3

-3.34

-7.91

-238.85

