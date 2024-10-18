Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

IND BANK HOUSING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the un audited financial results for the half year ended on 30th September 2024 and limited review report of the Statutory auditors of the Company on the un audited financial results for the half year ended on 30.09.2024 b) Any other subject if Board decides with regards CS S Krishnan Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Ind Bank Housing Limited The Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter /Half Year ended 30th September , 2024, including the Cash Flow Statement was approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today, 18th October 2024. The same was reviewed by M/s. A.R.Krishnan & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai Statutory Auditors of the Company. A copy of the Limited Review Report and the Audited Financial Results are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.10.2024)

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

IND BANK HOUSING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Agenda 1 to consider and approve the un audited financials results for the quarter ended on 30 .06 2024 and for limited Review of Statutory report Auditors Any other matter if Board desires With regards CS S Krishnan Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the un audited financial results (standalone ) of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 was approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today, 18th July 2024. The same was reviewed by M/s. A.R.Krishnan & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai Statutory Auditors of the Company. A copy of Limited Review Report and the Un audited Financial Results are enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Jun 2024 20 Jun 2024

Dear Sir The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 20.06.2024 appointed Shri Shiv Bajrang Singh (DIN 10597820) as Additional Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 20 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

IND BANK HOUSING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday 20th April 2024 at Indian Bank Corporate office 254-260 Avvai Shanmugam Salai Royapettah Chennai- 14 to transact the following business apart from the other items as per the agenda. 1. To consider & approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended on 31st March 2024 and auditors Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Any other subject if Board decides. The Trading Window for dealing in the Companys securities was closed from 31.03.2024 and will open 48 Hours after the said financial results are declared to the Stock Exchange. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the Quarter /Year ended 31st March, 2024, including the Cash Flow Statement was approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on today, 20th April, 2024. The same was reviewed by M/s. A.R.Krishnan & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Chennai Statutory Auditors of the Company. A copy of the Audit Report and the Audited Financial Results are enclosed. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.04.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

APPOINTMENT OF SHRI.SUNDHARARAJAN KRISHNAN AS COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER OF THE COMPANY W.E.F 22.03.2024

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

APPOINTMENT OF A.SIVASANKAR AS ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR DESIGNATED AS HUDCO NOMINEE DIRECTOR SUBJECT TO THE APPROVAL OF THE SHAREHOLDERS

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 10 Jan 2024