India Radiators Ltd Balance Sheet

9.32
(4.95%)
Nov 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.42

-4.46

-5.14

-10.04

Net Worth

0.48

-3.56

-4.24

-9.14

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

8.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

5.64

4.33

4.51

2.29

Total Liabilities

6.12

0.77

0.27

1.61

Fixed Assets

18.02

11.88

12.09

12.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-11.94

-11.12

-11.85

-10.5

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.16

0.12

0.04

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.01

0

0

0.01

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.18

-0.09

Creditor Days

4,231.88

Other Current Liabilities

-12.11

-11.24

-11.71

-10.42

Cash

0.04

0.01

0.02

0.02

Total Assets

6.12

0.77

0.26

1.61

