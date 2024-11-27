India Radiators Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.9
0.9
0.9
0.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.42
-4.46
-5.14
-10.04
Net Worth
0.48
-3.56
-4.24
-9.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
8.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.64
4.33
4.51
2.29
Total Liabilities
6.12
0.77
0.27
1.61
Fixed Assets
18.02
11.88
12.09
12.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-11.94
-11.12
-11.85
-10.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.16
0.12
0.04
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0
0
0.01
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.18
-0.09
Creditor Days
4,231.88
Other Current Liabilities
-12.11
-11.24
-11.71
-10.42
Cash
0.04
0.01
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
6.12
0.77
0.26
1.61
