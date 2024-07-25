iifl-logo-icon 1
India Radiators Ltd Share Price

9.32
(4.95%)
Nov 27, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.32
  • Day's High9.32
  • 52 Wk High9.32
  • Prev. Close8.88
  • Day's Low9.32
  • 52 Wk Low 5.39
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.58
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.84
  • Div. Yield0
India Radiators Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

9.32

Prev. Close

8.88

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

9.32

Day's Low

9.32

52 Week's High

9.32

52 Week's Low

5.39

Book Value

1.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

India Radiators Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

India Radiators Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

India Radiators Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:41 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.73%

Non-Promoter- 8.40%

Institutions: 8.39%

Non-Institutions: 52.86%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

India Radiators Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.9

0.9

0.9

0.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.42

-4.46

-5.14

-10.04

Net Worth

0.48

-3.56

-4.24

-9.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

13.75

-53.82

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.11

-0.1

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-1.88

0.5

-1.25

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.05

1.44

-1.26

Working capital

7.38

6.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

13.75

-53.82

Op profit growth

-18.36

-27.72

EBIT growth

-129.22

-313.48

Net profit growth

-199.71

-177.31

India Radiators Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

835.05

188.352,07,468.25192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,409.1

74.551,40,827.83385.10.162,560.5172.76

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,829.4

84.4485,962.29206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,316.55

45.0684,488.43463.850.171,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,751.4

075,455.3218.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT India Radiators Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

T Govindarajan

Independent Director

B Narendran

Independent Director

Rita Chandrasekar

Whole-time Director

E N Rangaswami

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Oberoi Jangit M

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by India Radiators Ltd

Summary

India Radiators Limited (formerly known as Rayale Corporation (Mysore) Limited) was incorporated on 5 January, 1949. The Company is currently engaged into the business of sub assembly of automotive components. The Company mainly operates from two places, i.e. Chennai and Pondicherry. But since, there are no operations taking place in Chennai, the Pondicherry unit is currently confined to job works. The Company made profits upto 1997, thereafter from 1998, it incurred losses. The net worth of the Company became negative as on September 1999. It was declared Sick by BIFR as per section 3(1) (o) of the Sick Companies (Special Provisions) Act, 1985 during July 2000. The Draft Rehabilitation Scheme (DRS) filed by the Company under Sick Industrial Companies Act of 1985 (SICA) was under consideration of Board for Industrial and Financial Reconstruction (BIFR) till the Act was repealed in 2016.The Company had identified an investor to infuse funds in the Company for settlement to workers, Statutory Authorities, Banks and other Financial Institutions. Mercantile Ventures Limited became the holding company with effect from 06 September, 2019. Business operations at Puducherry was discontinued with effect from March 31, 2023. In 2023-24, pursuant to Open Offer process, Mercantile Ventures Limited (MVL) acquired 38.41% equity share capital and voting rights in the Company on 8th July 2024, from the existing promoters of the Company, through Share Purchase Agreement and became the Promot
Company FAQs

What is the India Radiators Ltd share price today?

The India Radiators Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of India Radiators Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of India Radiators Ltd is ₹0.84 Cr. as of 27 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of India Radiators Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of India Radiators Ltd is 0 and 5.89 as of 27 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of India Radiators Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a India Radiators Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of India Radiators Ltd is ₹5.39 and ₹9.32 as of 27 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of India Radiators Ltd?

India Radiators Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.90%, 3 Years at 47.57%, 1 Year at 81.32%, 6 Month at 15.63%, 3 Month at 10.17% and 1 Month at 4.95%.

What is the shareholding pattern of India Radiators Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of India Radiators Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.74 %
Institutions - 8.40 %
Public - 52.87 %

