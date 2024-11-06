Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

INDIA RADIATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statements of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. We wish to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today (06 November 2024), the Directors have amongst other subjects concluded the following: Pursuant to Reg 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September, 2024 was approved by the Board of Directors as per the recommendations of Audit Committee. Please find enclosed the Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September, 2024 along with the copy of Limited Review Report of the Auditors. The Meeting commenced at 04.12 P.M. and concluded by 04.37 P. M. Kindly take on record of the above. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

INDIA RADIATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (i) Pursuant to Reg 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2024 was approved by the Board of Directors as per the recommendations of Audit Committee. Please find enclosed the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2024 along with the copy of Limited Review Report of the Auditors. Appointment of M/s DPV & Associates CA (Firm Reg no 011688S) as statutory auditors of the company subject to approval of the members at the ensuing AGM to hold office for a period of 5 years from the conclusion of 74th AGM to be held in 20th September 2024 till the conclusion of 79th AGM to be held in the year 2029 at a remuneration of Rs.50000 (Rupees fifty thousand only) plus out of pocket expenses and applicable taxes. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 19 Jun 2024 19 Jun 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, (LODR), we wish to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today (19.06.2024), the Directors have inter-alia concluded the following: 1. Acceptance of Resignation of Mr. V Padmanabha Sarma from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company with effect from the closing business hours of 21st June 2024. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-l/P/CIR/2C)23/123 dated July 13, 2023 to the said Regulations and in compliance with Regulation 6 of LODR, Mr. N. Umashankar, Chief Financial Officer of the holding Company Mercantile Ventures Limited is being appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company under Section 203(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 w.e.f. 22nd June 2024

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 13 May 2024

INDIA RADIATORS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31 March 2024. Board of Directors held today (20 May, 2024), the Directors have amongst other subjects concluded the following: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and the financial year ended 31 March, 2024 were approved as per the recommendations of Audit Committee. Please find enclosed the audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and the financial year ended 31 March, 2024 along with the report of Statutory Auditor and declaration regarding unmodified opinion. 2. The Board has not recommended any dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024