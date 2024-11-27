iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

India Radiators Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.32
(4.95%)
Nov 27, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR India Radiators Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

0.01

yoy growth (%)

13.75

-53.82

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.11

-0.1

As % of sales

786.47

1,739.94

726.88

Other costs

-0.36

-0.4

-0.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4,703.58

5,870.96

4,171.35

Operating profit

-0.41

-0.51

-0.7

OPM

-5,390.05

-7,510.91

-4,798.23

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.03

Interest expense

-1.47

-0.91

-0.59

Other income

0.01

1.95

0.07

Profit before tax

-1.88

0.5

-1.25

Taxes

-0.05

1.44

-1.26

Tax rate

2.99

289.28

101.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.94

1.95

-2.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.94

1.95

-2.52

yoy growth (%)

-199.71

-177.31

NPM

-25,058.13

28,585.61

-17,070.56

India Radiators : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR India Radiators Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.