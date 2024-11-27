Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
0.01
yoy growth (%)
13.75
-53.82
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.11
-0.1
As % of sales
786.47
1,739.94
726.88
Other costs
-0.36
-0.4
-0.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4,703.58
5,870.96
4,171.35
Operating profit
-0.41
-0.51
-0.7
OPM
-5,390.05
-7,510.91
-4,798.23
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
-1.47
-0.91
-0.59
Other income
0.01
1.95
0.07
Profit before tax
-1.88
0.5
-1.25
Taxes
-0.05
1.44
-1.26
Tax rate
2.99
289.28
101.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.94
1.95
-2.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.94
1.95
-2.52
yoy growth (%)
-199.71
-177.31
NPM
-25,058.13
28,585.61
-17,070.56
No Record Found
