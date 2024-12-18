Indian Highway Concessions Trust Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3,517.87
3,517.87
0
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
444.48
108.91
-3.5
-1.74
Net Worth
3,962.35
3,626.78
-3.5
-1.74
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.3
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3,962.35
3,626.78
-3.2
-1.74
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,009.84
1,009.84
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2,581.74
2,216.16
-3.24
-1.74
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2,612.21
2,236.93
0.08
0
Sundry Creditors
-29.67
-19.34
-3.3
-1.74
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.79
-1.43
-0.02
0
Cash
370.77
400.78
0.04
0
Total Assets
3,962.35
3,626.78
-3.2
-1.74
