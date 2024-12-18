iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Highway Concessions Trust Balance Sheet

144
(20.00%)
Dec 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3,517.87

3,517.87

0

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

444.48

108.91

-3.5

-1.74

Net Worth

3,962.35

3,626.78

-3.5

-1.74

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0.3

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3,962.35

3,626.78

-3.2

-1.74

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,009.84

1,009.84

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2,581.74

2,216.16

-3.24

-1.74

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2,612.21

2,236.93

0.08

0

Sundry Creditors

-29.67

-19.34

-3.3

-1.74

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.79

-1.43

-0.02

0

Cash

370.77

400.78

0.04

0

Total Assets

3,962.35

3,626.78

-3.2

-1.74

