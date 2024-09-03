iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Highway Concessions Trust Share Price

144
(20.00%)
Dec 18, 2024|12:00:00 AM

  • Open144
  • Day's High144
  • 52 Wk High144
  • Prev. Close120
  • Day's Low144
  • 52 Wk Low 120
  • Turnover (lac)1,152
  • P/E15.11
  • Face Value100
  • Book Value112.62
  • EPS9.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,071.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Indian Highway Concessions Trust KEY RATIOS

Indian Highway Concessions Trust Corporate Action

5 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jun, 2024

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Maple Infrastructure Trust NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Maple Infrastructure Trust SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:57 AM
No Record Found
Share Price

Indian Highway Concessions Trust FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3,517.87

3,517.87

0

0

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

444.48

108.91

-3.5

-1.74

Net Worth

3,962.35

3,626.78

-3.5

-1.74

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Indian Highway Concessions Trust Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

India Grid Trust

INDIGRID

144.06

8.8312,022.64338.432.26706.09140.71

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust

PGINVIT

85.91

9.477,817.8179.833.49222.8285.27

Indus Infra Trust

BHINVIT

112.24

15.884,971.5438.370587.66113.3

IRB InvIT Fund

IRBINVIT

60.13

12.173,490.55-4.280.42154.89103.91

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indian Highway Concessions Trust

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Highway Concessions Trust

Summary

Indian Highway Concessions Trust is an Indian infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Maple Highways Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of CDPQ Infrastructures Asia Pte. Ltd., which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Caisse de dpt et de placement du Qubec (CDPQ).Indian Highway Concessions Trust was setup as an irrevocable trust under the Indian Trust Act, 1882 pursuant to an Indenture of Trust dated November 06, 2019 which was duly registered on November 13, 2019 in the office of the Sub-Registrar -V(1), New Delhi and was subsequently amended by Amended and Restate by Indenture of Trust dated December 19, 2019 and further amended and restated on October 04, 2021. The Trust was registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the Securities Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trust) Regulations, 2014 vide Certificate of Registration dated February 24, 2020.Maple Highways Pte. Ltd. is the Sponsor of the Trust. The Trust has been settled for an initial sum of Rs 10,000. The Trustee to the Trust is Axis Trustee Services Limited (the Trustee), Investment Manager for the Trust is Maple Infra InvIT Investment Manager Private Limited (formerly known as CLP Power India Private Limited) and the designated Project Manager for the Trust is Maple Highway Project Management Private Limited (formerly known as CLP Wind Farms (Theni - Project III) Private Limited) (the Project Manager). The Trusthas been for
Company FAQs

What is the Maple Infrastructure Trust share price today?

The Maple Infrastructure Trust shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹144 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maple Infrastructure Trust?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maple Infrastructure Trust is ₹5071.25 Cr. as of 18 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maple Infrastructure Trust?

The PE and PB ratios of Maple Infrastructure Trust is 15.11 and 1.28 as of 18 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maple Infrastructure Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maple Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maple Infrastructure Trust is ₹120 and ₹144 as of 18 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Maple Infrastructure Trust?

Maple Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 20.00%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maple Infrastructure Trust?

The shareholding pattern of Maple Infrastructure Trust is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

