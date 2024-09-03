Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Investment Trusts
Open₹144
Prev. Close₹120
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,152
Day's High₹144
Day's Low₹144
52 Week's High₹144
52 Week's Low₹120
Book Value₹112.62
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,071.25
P/E15.11
EPS9.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3,517.87
3,517.87
0
0
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
444.48
108.91
-3.5
-1.74
Net Worth
3,962.35
3,626.78
-3.5
-1.74
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
India Grid Trust
INDIGRID
144.06
|8.83
|12,022.64
|338.43
|2.26
|706.09
|140.71
Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust
PGINVIT
85.91
|9.47
|7,817.8
|179.83
|3.49
|222.82
|85.27
Indus Infra Trust
BHINVIT
112.24
|15.88
|4,971.54
|38.37
|0
|587.66
|113.3
IRB InvIT Fund
IRBINVIT
60.13
|12.17
|3,490.55
|-4.28
|0.42
|154.89
|103.91
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Reports by Indian Highway Concessions Trust
Summary
Indian Highway Concessions Trust is an Indian infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Maple Highways Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of CDPQ Infrastructures Asia Pte. Ltd., which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Caisse de dpt et de placement du Qubec (CDPQ).Indian Highway Concessions Trust was setup as an irrevocable trust under the Indian Trust Act, 1882 pursuant to an Indenture of Trust dated November 06, 2019 which was duly registered on November 13, 2019 in the office of the Sub-Registrar -V(1), New Delhi and was subsequently amended by Amended and Restate by Indenture of Trust dated December 19, 2019 and further amended and restated on October 04, 2021. The Trust was registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the Securities Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trust) Regulations, 2014 vide Certificate of Registration dated February 24, 2020.Maple Highways Pte. Ltd. is the Sponsor of the Trust. The Trust has been settled for an initial sum of Rs 10,000. The Trustee to the Trust is Axis Trustee Services Limited (the Trustee), Investment Manager for the Trust is Maple Infra InvIT Investment Manager Private Limited (formerly known as CLP Power India Private Limited) and the designated Project Manager for the Trust is Maple Highway Project Management Private Limited (formerly known as CLP Wind Farms (Theni - Project III) Private Limited) (the Project Manager). The Trusthas been for
Read More
The Maple Infrastructure Trust shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹144 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maple Infrastructure Trust is ₹5071.25 Cr. as of 18 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Maple Infrastructure Trust is 15.11 and 1.28 as of 18 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maple Infrastructure Trust stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maple Infrastructure Trust is ₹120 and ₹144 as of 18 Dec ‘24
Maple Infrastructure Trust's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 20.00%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
