Summary

Indian Highway Concessions Trust is an Indian infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Maple Highways Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of CDPQ Infrastructures Asia Pte. Ltd., which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Caisse de dpt et de placement du Qubec (CDPQ).Indian Highway Concessions Trust was setup as an irrevocable trust under the Indian Trust Act, 1882 pursuant to an Indenture of Trust dated November 06, 2019 which was duly registered on November 13, 2019 in the office of the Sub-Registrar -V(1), New Delhi and was subsequently amended by Amended and Restate by Indenture of Trust dated December 19, 2019 and further amended and restated on October 04, 2021. The Trust was registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the Securities Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trust) Regulations, 2014 vide Certificate of Registration dated February 24, 2020.Maple Highways Pte. Ltd. is the Sponsor of the Trust. The Trust has been settled for an initial sum of Rs 10,000. The Trustee to the Trust is Axis Trustee Services Limited (the Trustee), Investment Manager for the Trust is Maple Infra InvIT Investment Manager Private Limited (formerly known as CLP Power India Private Limited) and the designated Project Manager for the Trust is Maple Highway Project Management Private Limited (formerly known as CLP Wind Farms (Theni - Project III) Private Limited) (the Project Manager). The Trusthas been for

