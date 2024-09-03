Indian Highway Concessions Trust Summary

Indian Highway Concessions Trust is an Indian infrastructure investment trust sponsored by Maple Highways Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of CDPQ Infrastructures Asia Pte. Ltd., which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Caisse de dpt et de placement du Qubec (CDPQ).Indian Highway Concessions Trust was setup as an irrevocable trust under the Indian Trust Act, 1882 pursuant to an Indenture of Trust dated November 06, 2019 which was duly registered on November 13, 2019 in the office of the Sub-Registrar -V(1), New Delhi and was subsequently amended by Amended and Restate by Indenture of Trust dated December 19, 2019 and further amended and restated on October 04, 2021. The Trust was registered as an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) with Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under the Securities Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trust) Regulations, 2014 vide Certificate of Registration dated February 24, 2020.Maple Highways Pte. Ltd. is the Sponsor of the Trust. The Trust has been settled for an initial sum of Rs 10,000. The Trustee to the Trust is Axis Trustee Services Limited (the Trustee), Investment Manager for the Trust is Maple Infra InvIT Investment Manager Private Limited (formerly known as CLP Power India Private Limited) and the designated Project Manager for the Trust is Maple Highway Project Management Private Limited (formerly known as CLP Wind Farms (Theni - Project III) Private Limited) (the Project Manager). The Trusthas been formed to invest in infrastructure assets primarily in the road sector in India. The Trusts road project is an eligible infrastructure project under the InvIT Regulations and is held through special purpose vehicles. A marquee Road platform set up by institutional investors, Maple Highways strives for excellence in assets managed by the Trust. Maple Highways has a well networked and highly proficient management team, guiding the organization with unwavering commitment, professionalism & vision. It has a proven track record of onboarding, integrating and managing large assets and several assets are in the advanced stages of acquisition. Ever since inception, team at Maple Highways has undertaken several large and challenging projects, setup systems and processes and maneuvered complex environments, thereby readying the platform for its near-term growth.The Trust is proposing an Initial Offer of up to 91,000,000 Units through a private placement at a price of Rs 100 per Unit (the Issue Price), aggregating up to Rs 910 Crore (the Issue).