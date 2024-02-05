|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Feb 2024
|27 Feb 2024
|Indian Highway Concessions Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on 05/02/2024 Indian Highway Concessions Trust has informed the Exchange regarding Disclosure of material issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/02/2024)
