Inditrade Capital Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.55

-14.52

-2.6

-4.74

Other operating items

Operating

0.55

-14.52

-2.6

-4.74

Capital expenditure

8.63

-18.66

0.23

-4.48

Free cash flow

9.18

-33.18

-2.37

-9.22

Equity raised

133.46

129.16

122.08

115.25

Investing

4.15

30.86

6.03

8.55

Financing

44.53

7.44

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

191.32

134.28

125.74

114.58

