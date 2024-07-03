Inditrade Capital Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
21.57
28.52
39.6
40.37
39.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.57
28.52
39.6
40.37
39.34
Other Operating Income
0
0.65
1.46
0.76
1.23
Other Income
0.4
0.99
4.33
0.25
4.74
Total Income
21.97
30.17
45.38
41.38
45.31
Total Expenditure
28.86
23.54
36.08
31.5
35.48
PBIDT
-6.89
6.63
9.31
9.88
9.82
Interest
4.08
5.27
5.92
7.01
6.29
PBDT
-10.97
1.35
3.39
2.87
3.53
Depreciation
0.68
0.78
0.62
1.76
1.58
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.99
1.01
-0.02
0.87
1.28
Deferred Tax
-10.37
-0.58
1.48
-0.65
0.34
Reported Profit After Tax
-2.28
0.15
1.3
0.89
0.33
Minority Interest After NP
-0.63
-0.08
-0.54
0.08
0.69
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.62
0.29
1.92
0.83
-0.34
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.62
0.29
1.92
0.83
-0.34
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.69
0.12
0.83
0.36
-0.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
23.29
23.29
23.29
23.29
23.29
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-31.94
23.24
23.51
24.47
24.96
PBDTM(%)
-50.85
4.73
8.56
7.1
8.97
PATM(%)
-10.57
0.52
3.28
2.2
0.83
