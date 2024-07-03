iifl-logo-icon 1
Inditrade Capital Ltd Quarterly Results

10.46
(-0.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

21.57

28.52

39.6

40.37

39.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.57

28.52

39.6

40.37

39.34

Other Operating Income

0

0.65

1.46

0.76

1.23

Other Income

0.4

0.99

4.33

0.25

4.74

Total Income

21.97

30.17

45.38

41.38

45.31

Total Expenditure

28.86

23.54

36.08

31.5

35.48

PBIDT

-6.89

6.63

9.31

9.88

9.82

Interest

4.08

5.27

5.92

7.01

6.29

PBDT

-10.97

1.35

3.39

2.87

3.53

Depreciation

0.68

0.78

0.62

1.76

1.58

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.99

1.01

-0.02

0.87

1.28

Deferred Tax

-10.37

-0.58

1.48

-0.65

0.34

Reported Profit After Tax

-2.28

0.15

1.3

0.89

0.33

Minority Interest After NP

-0.63

-0.08

-0.54

0.08

0.69

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.62

0.29

1.92

0.83

-0.34

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.62

0.29

1.92

0.83

-0.34

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.69

0.12

0.83

0.36

-0.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

23.29

23.29

23.29

23.29

23.29

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-31.94

23.24

23.51

24.47

24.96

PBDTM(%)

-50.85

4.73

8.56

7.1

8.97

PATM(%)

-10.57

0.52

3.28

2.2

0.83

