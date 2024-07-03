iifl-logo-icon 1
Inditrade Capital Ltd Share Price

10.65
(-2.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:01:00 PM

  • Open11.15
  • Day's High11.15
  • 52 Wk High37.8
  • Prev. Close10.93
  • Day's Low10.51
  • 52 Wk Low 10.43
  • Turnover (lac)1.88
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.8
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.87
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Inditrade Capital Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

11.15

Prev. Close

10.93

Turnover(Lac.)

1.88

Day's High

11.15

Day's Low

10.51

52 Week's High

37.8

52 Week's Low

10.43

Book Value

27.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.87

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Inditrade Capital Ltd Corporate Action

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jul, 2024

arrow

Inditrade Capital Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Inditrade Capital Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 31.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 31.09%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 68.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Inditrade Capital Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

23.29

23.29

23.29

23.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.05

68.67

67.28

67.82

Net Worth

89.34

91.96

90.57

91.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.55

-14.52

-2.6

-4.74

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

162.32

167.68

165.94

178.36

132.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

162.32

167.68

165.94

178.36

132.37

Other Operating Income

4.92

7.55

33.06

0

0

Other Income

10.2

4.09

1.96

4.23

5.26

Inditrade Capital Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Inditrade Capital Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

B G Daga

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K A Somasekharan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Jhuma Guha

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

D Sivanandhan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sudhangshu S Biswal

Non Executive Director

Sudip Bandyopadhyay

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Radhakrishna Nair

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Maya Menon

Additional Director.

Sumit Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inditrade Capital Ltd

Summary

Inditrade Capital Limited was formerly incorporated on October 17, 1994 as a Private Limited Company with the name JRG Associates Pvt Ltd. On August 26, 2003, the name of company was changed from JRG Associates Pvt Ltd to JRG Securities Pvt Ltd. In September 2003, company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to JRG Securities Ltd.The Company is one of Indias leading financial services providers with strong presence in South India. The company along with their subsidiaries is primarily engaged in the business of retail broking (equity and commodity broking), direct insurance agent and financial services. Their product suite includes equity trading, commodity trading, currency derivatives, insurance broking, margin financing and loans against shares, among others. They offer an online product, through a brand, Inditrade, to offer services to the online customers.The company is a member of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the National Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (NMCEIL), the National Commodities Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX), the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and the Indian Pepper and Spices Trades Association (IPSTA). They are a full-fledged depository participant of the National Securities Depository Ltd and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. Besides these, they are also a leading Insurance Broker.The company is 44.8%-owned by Duckworth Ltd, a subsidiary of Baring India
Company FAQs

What is the Inditrade Capital Ltd share price today?

The Inditrade Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inditrade Capital Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inditrade Capital Ltd is ₹24.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inditrade Capital Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inditrade Capital Ltd is 0 and 0.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inditrade Capital Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inditrade Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inditrade Capital Ltd is ₹10.43 and ₹37.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inditrade Capital Ltd?

Inditrade Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -23.33%, 3 Years at -31.09%, 1 Year at -63.51%, 6 Month at -45.13%, 3 Month at -27.71% and 1 Month at -10.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inditrade Capital Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inditrade Capital Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 31.10 %
Institutions - 0.19 %
Public - 68.72 %

