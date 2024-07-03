Summary

Inditrade Capital Limited was formerly incorporated on October 17, 1994 as a Private Limited Company with the name JRG Associates Pvt Ltd. On August 26, 2003, the name of company was changed from JRG Associates Pvt Ltd to JRG Securities Pvt Ltd. In September 2003, company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to JRG Securities Ltd.The Company is one of Indias leading financial services providers with strong presence in South India. The company along with their subsidiaries is primarily engaged in the business of retail broking (equity and commodity broking), direct insurance agent and financial services. Their product suite includes equity trading, commodity trading, currency derivatives, insurance broking, margin financing and loans against shares, among others. They offer an online product, through a brand, Inditrade, to offer services to the online customers.The company is a member of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the National Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (NMCEIL), the National Commodities Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX), the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and the Indian Pepper and Spices Trades Association (IPSTA). They are a full-fledged depository participant of the National Securities Depository Ltd and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. Besides these, they are also a leading Insurance Broker.The company is 44.8%-owned by Duckworth Ltd, a subsidiary of Baring India

