SectorFinance
Open₹11.15
Prev. Close₹10.93
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.88
Day's High₹11.15
Day's Low₹10.51
52 Week's High₹37.8
52 Week's Low₹10.43
Book Value₹27.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.87
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
23.29
23.29
23.29
23.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.05
68.67
67.28
67.82
Net Worth
89.34
91.96
90.57
91.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.55
-14.52
-2.6
-4.74
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
162.32
167.68
165.94
178.36
132.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
162.32
167.68
165.94
178.36
132.37
Other Operating Income
4.92
7.55
33.06
0
0
Other Income
10.2
4.09
1.96
4.23
5.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
B G Daga
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K A Somasekharan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Jhuma Guha
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
D Sivanandhan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sudhangshu S Biswal
Non Executive Director
Sudip Bandyopadhyay
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Radhakrishna Nair
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Maya Menon
Additional Director.
Sumit Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Inditrade Capital Limited was formerly incorporated on October 17, 1994 as a Private Limited Company with the name JRG Associates Pvt Ltd. On August 26, 2003, the name of company was changed from JRG Associates Pvt Ltd to JRG Securities Pvt Ltd. In September 2003, company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to JRG Securities Ltd.The Company is one of Indias leading financial services providers with strong presence in South India. The company along with their subsidiaries is primarily engaged in the business of retail broking (equity and commodity broking), direct insurance agent and financial services. Their product suite includes equity trading, commodity trading, currency derivatives, insurance broking, margin financing and loans against shares, among others. They offer an online product, through a brand, Inditrade, to offer services to the online customers.The company is a member of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the National Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (NMCEIL), the National Commodities Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX), the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and the Indian Pepper and Spices Trades Association (IPSTA). They are a full-fledged depository participant of the National Securities Depository Ltd and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. Besides these, they are also a leading Insurance Broker.The company is 44.8%-owned by Duckworth Ltd, a subsidiary of Baring India
The Inditrade Capital Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inditrade Capital Ltd is ₹24.87 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inditrade Capital Ltd is 0 and 0.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inditrade Capital Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inditrade Capital Ltd is ₹10.43 and ₹37.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Inditrade Capital Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -23.33%, 3 Years at -31.09%, 1 Year at -63.51%, 6 Month at -45.13%, 3 Month at -27.71% and 1 Month at -10.78%.
