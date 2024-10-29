|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Inditrade Capital Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company Inditrade Capital Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Consolidated and standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/10/2024) Board Meeting for the consideration and approval of the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024) Inditrade Capital Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (Financial Results). (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024) Inditrade Capital Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company, for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (Financial Results). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|Inditrade Capital Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve And take on record the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and three months ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting and submission of the Financial Statement for the quarter and three months ended 30.06.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|Inditrade Capital Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 Inditrade Capital Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record, the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company, for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024) Submission of audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) Revised outcome of Board meeting held on 30.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|24 Jan 2024
|Inditrade Capital Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 1. Approved the Un-audited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. 2. Appointment of Mr. Sumit Sharma (DIN: 08181722) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) for a tenure of upto 5 (five) years with effect from 31st January, 2024, subject to approval of shareholders in accordance with Regulation 17 (1C) of the SEBI LODR 2015. 3. Resignation of Mr. Anand Kamalkishore Maliwal (DIN: 07474039) (Non-Executive Non-Independent Director) from the close of business hours of 31st January, 2024. 4. Re- appointment of Ms. Maya Menon (currently the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company) as Manager (KMP) of the Company with effect from 31st January, 2024, for a tenure of 2 years, subject to approval of shareholders in accordance with Regulation 17 (1C) of the SEBI LODR 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/01/2024)
