Inditrade Capital Ltd AGM

10.08
(0.60%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Inditrade Cap. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM8 Aug 202417 Jul 2024
Newspaper Advertisement for intimating that the 30th Annual General Meeting of Inditrade Capital Limited will be held on Thursday, 8th August, 2024, through VC/OAVM facility. We enclose herewith a summary of the proceedings of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held at 11:30 a.m., on Thursday, 8th August, 2024 through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visuals Means and concluded at 11:49 a.m. The details of the voting results (remote e-voting and e-voting at the AGM)on all the resolutions that are set out in the Notice of the AGM along with the Scrutinizers Report will be disseminated to the exchange and will be placed on the Companys website, in due course (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024) VOTING RESULTS OF THE 30TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 08TH AUGUST 2024 ALONGWITH SCRUTINIZER REPORT (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Inditrade Cap.: Related News

No Record Found

