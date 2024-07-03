Inditrade Capital Ltd Summary

Inditrade Capital Limited was formerly incorporated on October 17, 1994 as a Private Limited Company with the name JRG Associates Pvt Ltd. On August 26, 2003, the name of company was changed from JRG Associates Pvt Ltd to JRG Securities Pvt Ltd. In September 2003, company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name was changed to JRG Securities Ltd.The Company is one of Indias leading financial services providers with strong presence in South India. The company along with their subsidiaries is primarily engaged in the business of retail broking (equity and commodity broking), direct insurance agent and financial services. Their product suite includes equity trading, commodity trading, currency derivatives, insurance broking, margin financing and loans against shares, among others. They offer an online product, through a brand, Inditrade, to offer services to the online customers.The company is a member of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the National Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (NMCEIL), the National Commodities Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX), the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and the Indian Pepper and Spices Trades Association (IPSTA). They are a full-fledged depository participant of the National Securities Depository Ltd and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. Besides these, they are also a leading Insurance Broker.The company is 44.8%-owned by Duckworth Ltd, a subsidiary of Baring India Pvt Equity Fund II Ltd. The company is headquartered in Kochi with a physical presence of about 475 branches and associates across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra. The company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and has a diverse set of public shareholders.Initially, the company was started as a partnership firm in the year 1992, and later converted into a private limited company. In the year 1994, they became a member of the Cohin Stock Exchange. They initially focused on developing a client base in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and established several operation centres across these states. In the year 1999, the company became a member of the NSE and also a member of Inter Connected Stock Exchange Ltd. In the year 2000, the company became Depository Participant of The National Securities Depository Ltd. Also, they became a Sub-Broker of Bombay Stock Exchange. In the year 2002, they established a branch in Bangalore and in the year 2003, they established a branch at Chennai.In the year 2005, the company became a member of The Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Also, they started operations in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Punjab.During the year 2005-06, the company introduced Mobile trading (M-Trade) & Internet trading (I-Trade) in the Market. In November 5, 2005, the company formed a wholly owned subsidiary company in Dubai, namely JRG Metals & Commodities DMCC.During the year 2006-07, the company formed a joint venture company with Keynote Capitals Ltd by the name, Arteries Investor Services Ltd which deals with providing customized financial solutions to the clients. In November 2006, the company formed a subsidiary company namely Commodity Online (India) Ltd for providing online services related to commodities such as news updates, analysis and premium research reports on commodities. Also, they set up an exclusive web portal with name www.commodityonline.com for this purpose.During the year, the company launched futures trading in Indian rupee contracts in the Dubai Gold and Commodity Exchange (DGCX), through JRG Metals & Commodities DMCC. The company received the licence to incorporate a joint venture company in Saudi Arabia by name JRG Al Fahhad International Financial Services Ltd with the local partner, United International Trading Company Ltd. in Saudi Arabia. In the year 2007, the Baring India Private Equity Fund II Ltd, a leading private equity firm of international repute acquired a majority stake in the company. In September 2007, the company incorporated subsidiary company, namely JRG FinCorp Ltd, which is a Non Banking Financial Company.During the year 2008-09, the insurance brokerage division commissioned a service centre to provide end-to-end customer service from customer introduction to policy renewal and queries. In August 2008, the company established a 100% subsidiary, namely JRG Business Investment Consultants Ltd to undertake the business of investment advisory services, financial portfolio management and marketing and distribution of financial products. During the year 2009-10, the company launched new business products in currency and commodity trading and demonstrated exceptional success in building these retail businesses. In the equity brokerage division, they opened 21 branches in multiple locations and launched the internet trading brand, Inditrade, with Empowering the investor in you tagline for enhanced trading convenience. In the commodity brokerage division, they set up a centralized desk with a toll-free number that services customers and associates till midnight.In April 15, 2010, the company launched a new online offering inditrade.com, which empowers customers to trade online and invest in the whole gamut of the companys products - equities, commodities, currencies, mutual funds and insurance.In 2016, the Company launched agri- commodity finance; launched Microfinance business in 2017. The Company during the year 2017-18, acquired the entire shares of Inditrade Insurance Broking Private Limited from its subsidiary, Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities Limited and Inditrade Insurance Broking Private Limited became a directly held wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. It alsoincorporated a new company, namely, Inditrade Housing Finance Limited.In 2018, the Company launched MSME finance, launched Retail Insurance Distribution business in 2019; started Scalerator business in August, 2020 and Boonbox business in November, 2020.