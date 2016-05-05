iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd Balance Sheet

10.35
(-0.48%)
May 5, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

5.13

5.13

5.13

5.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.72

-0.71

-0.7

-0.59

Net Worth

4.41

4.42

4.43

4.54

Minority Interest

Debt

0.79

0.79

0.79

0.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.2

5.21

5.22

5.24

Fixed Assets

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.09

1.09

1.09

1.09

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Networking Capital

4.07

4.08

4.09

4.09

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.8

0.8

0.8

0.8

Debtor Days

0

0

0

12.77

Other Current Assets

3.36

3.36

3.36

3.33

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-0.08

-0.07

-0.04

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

5.19

5.21

5.22

5.22

Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.