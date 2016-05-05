Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5.13
5.13
5.13
5.13
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.72
-0.71
-0.7
-0.59
Net Worth
4.41
4.42
4.43
4.54
Minority Interest
Debt
0.79
0.79
0.79
0.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.2
5.21
5.22
5.24
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.09
1.09
1.09
1.09
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Networking Capital
4.07
4.08
4.09
4.09
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.8
0.8
0.8
0.8
Debtor Days
0
0
0
12.77
Other Current Assets
3.36
3.36
3.36
3.33
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.08
-0.07
-0.04
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
5.19
5.21
5.22
5.22
