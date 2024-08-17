iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd Share Price

10.35
(-0.48%)
May 5, 2016

Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

10.35

Prev. Close

10.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

10.4

Day's Low

10.35

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

6.87

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.34

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017Jun-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.55%

Non-Promoter- 72.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

5.13

5.13

5.13

5.13

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.72

-0.71

-0.7

-0.59

Net Worth

4.41

4.42

4.43

4.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

22.85

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

-22.6

As % of sales

0

0

0

98.89

Employee costs

0

0

-0.02

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.01

-0.1

0.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-0.01

0

-0.01

0.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

0

Op profit growth

-70.12

-74.28

-160.71

-259.5

EBIT growth

3.28

-74.82

-125.12

-255.27

Net profit growth

-44.86

-81.8

-218.22

-220.55

No Record Found

Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

RAM BABU KOPPARAPU

Director

KAMARAJUGADDA LOHIT

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Mar.95, Indo-Asian Housing Corporation was promoted by P Sreenivasa Iyengar, D Ranga Prasad and P V R Iyengar and associates, having experience in the fields of civil construction, real estate development, finance and administration.After incorporation, the company acquired the business of Asian Housing Corporation, a partnership firm owned by one of the promoters, which was carrying on the business of development and sale of residential and commercial complexes, farm lands and farm houses.The company constructed commercial / residential complexes in Hyderabad to cater to the needs of the individual and corporate sector. It came out with a public issue of 30,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 300 lac, in Feb.96, to part-finance its on-going projects.Due to the slump in real estate market during the year 1999-2000, the company could not take up fresh projects. However, the project Bharadwaja Complex consisting of 105 residential units is expected to be completed by March 2000. The company has fully developed 60 acres of its farm lands owned by it by planting bixa-orellanna plant and the first crop is expected during the next financial year.It is proposing to undertake a Deluxe Residential Complex Project at Kachiguda,Hyderabad and to undertake the project at the early 2002.
