|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
22.85
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
-22.6
As % of sales
0
0
0
98.89
Employee costs
0
0
-0.02
-0.03
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.14
Other costs
0
-0.02
-0.07
-0.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0.24
Operating profit
0
-0.02
-0.09
0.16
OPM
0
0
0
0.71
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.06
-0.05
Other income
0
0.01
0.06
0
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.01
-0.1
0.1
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
0
0
0.4
-15.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.01
-0.01
-0.1
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.01
-0.01
-0.1
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-44.86
-81.8
-218.22
-220.55
NPM
0
0
0
0.38
