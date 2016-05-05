iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.35
(-0.48%)
May 5, 2016

Indo-Asian Food & Commodities Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.01

-0.1

0.1

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

-0.01

0

-0.01

0.6

Other operating items

Operating

-0.02

-0.03

-0.11

0.68

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-0.06

Free cash flow

-0.02

-0.03

-0.11

0.62

Equity raised

-1.41

-1.39

-1.18

-1.35

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.58

0.8

0.69

0.9

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

0.13

-0.62

-0.61

0.16

